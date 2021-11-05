Blackstreet X LLusion Release "No Diggity" Remix

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the release of the 25th anniversary edition of American R&B group Blackstreet's hit album Another Level, producer LLusion, known as "the remix guy" on TikTok is celebrating by releasing a brand new remix of their classic song " No Diggity," which is out now on all DSPs .

LLusion is an American music producer and remixer. With social media following of over 4.5 Million, LLusion has used TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Soundcloud to generate traffic to his projects; including his next EP set to release later this year.

Originally released on July 29, 1996, "No Diggity" was the first single for Blackstreet's four times platinum second studio album Another Level. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and in New Zealand, and number nine in the United Kingdom. It ranked at number 91 on Rolling Stone and MTV: 100 Greatest Pop Songs. It sold 1.6 million copies in 1996, and won the 1998 GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and was nominated for GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Song. It ranked at #32 on VH1's 100 Greatest Songs of the '90s.

