Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Underwriters Fully Exercised The Overallotment Option

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL), a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC, today announced that the underwriters for its initial public offering of 9,180,000 of its common shares have fully...

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) , a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC, today announced that the underwriters for its initial public offering of 9,180,000 of its common shares have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 1,377,000 of its common shares at the public offering price of $26.15 per share less underwriting discounts and commissions. The net proceeds from the offering including the exercise of the underwriters' option were approximately $262.0 million after underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses.

BXSL intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to pay down some or all of its existing indebtedness, to make investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies, and for other general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Raymond James & Associates, Inc., and UBS Securities LLC are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Blackstone Securities Partners, L.P., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., SG Americas Securities, LLC, Academy Securities, Inc., Blaylock Van, LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. As of September 30, 2021 BXSL's estimated fair value of investments was approximately $8.2 billion. BXSL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. BXSL is externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. (formerly, The Blackstone Group Inc.). Blackstone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is one of the world's leading investment firms with approximately $731 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements," which relate to future events or BXSL's future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on BXSL's business, BXSL's portfolio companies, BXSL's industry and the global economy. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in BXSL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BXSL undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108006140/en/