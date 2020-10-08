Blackstone Group Releases Significant Findings From Their Corporate Civic Engagement Monitor

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone Group ( www.BGglobal.com) today released the first special interest report from its Corporate Civic Engagement Monitor (CCE), a strategic tool designed to help companies engage key stakeholders to protect, promote and build their brands.

Based on input from a representative sample of 2,000 U.S. consumers, the quarterly syndicated report is unique in that it couples health justice with social justice and provides a deep dive on issues that drive consumers. It reveals how consumers - based on age, gender, ethnicity and other factors - view issues related to COVID-19 and racial and social justice.

"Our Corporate Civic Engagement Monitor provides insight into the expectations of consumers on issues related to how corporations are handling COVID-19 and racial equity/social justice issues," said Blackstone Group President Ashref Hashim. "This ongoing study provides a valuable guide for corporations seeking to lean into their purpose, further engage their targeted audiences and meet the expectations of consumers, employees, potential employees, shareholders and the public."

The initial findings show that some companies, especially those in the Retail and Technology sectors, are leading the pack in terms of corporate civic engagement. Others, especially those in the Finance and Home Energy sectors, do not fare as well in these measures.

Other findings from Generations, a CCE special interest report, include:

Seventy-six percent of consumers support programs ensuring that all employed people are fairly compensated and earn a living wage, with Baby Boomers leading the way.

Both Gen X and Baby Boomers are more likely than Millennials and Gen Z to boycott a company they think isn't doing its share to drive social justice.

Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to put themselves on the line by directly protesting a company they think isn't doing its share to drive social justice.

Bottom line, the findings show that consumers of all ages spend their dollars and influence with organizations that share their world view and are willing to take-on those they think don't. To learn more about the Corporate Civic Engagement Monitor findings, click here.

About Blackstone GroupBlackstone Group is a global research firm dedicated to uncovering insights that impact our clients' bottom line. We provide a wide-range of data collection methods and our global network allows us to reach 95% of the world's markets.

