Blackstone Announces $5.6 Billion Final Close Of Second GP Stakes Fund

Blackstone (BX) - Get Blackstone Group Inc. Class A Report today announced the final close of Blackstone Strategic Capital Holdings II ("BSCH II"), the second Blackstone fund in GP Stakes. BSCH II closed with $5.6 billion of investor capital.

Blackstone GP Stakes specializes in value-added, long-term, minority investments in the management companies of leading private equity firms. This year the team has made investments in Great Hill Partners, GTCR and Sentinel Capital Partners.

Mustafa M. Siddiqui, Head of Blackstone GP Stakes said, "We are thrilled with the positive response we received from a diverse group of limited partners. This is a strong recognition of Blackstone's unique value proposition in the GP Stakes market and the rigorous approach our team brings to identifying and investing behind great firms."

Mike Nash, Chairman of Blackstone GP Stakes said, "We have strong momentum in the GP Stakes market as we seek to invest with the most successful GPs across the private-market landscape. As long-term investors, we make it a priority to deliver Blackstone's substantial resources and know-how to help them build enduring franchises."

Blackstone GP Stakes offers substantial advantages to the firms in which it invests. These include cost savings at the portfolio company level by leveraging the buying power of the more than $150 billion revenue base across Blackstone's global procurement platform. Blackstone also makes available a range of other business-building resources and services it provides internally and to its portfolio companies, spanning new product development, business strategy, ESG, cybersecurity, back-office operations, and other functional areas.

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative investment firm. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $731 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

