Blacksmith Applications Acquires TABS Analytics To Create Revenue Management Powerhouse

BOSTON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blacksmith Applications, a leading provider of SaaS-based trade promotion management and optimization software to the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry, announced today its acquisition of TABS Analytics. The combined entity brings together the market-leading trade effectiveness, data analytics, category management and shopper insights solutions of TABS with the technical acumen, trade management expertise and domain knowledge of Blacksmith. This acquisition further establishes Blacksmith as a premier revenue management solution provider with a global operational footprint and a marquee roster of more than 350 CPG clients spanning Fortune 100 to mid-market and specialty manufacturers.

TABS solves one of the biggest challenges for consumer goods companies: turning data overload into insights by breaking down information silos that develop within CPG manufacturers. TABS brings a unique capability of combining data science with virtual shopper research and insights to deliver breakthrough business intelligence that benefits retailers and CPG manufacturers. By being able to harmonize and analyze data, then test, validate and learn about shopper behaviors, TABS helps CPG companies improve productivity and accelerate their return on investment (ROI).

TABS's solutions, combined with Blacksmith's applications, analytics and data, will enable CPGs to spend their time driving revenue, not dissecting data. Together, the organizations will manage, analyze and optimize omnichannel retail promotions through a unique mix of proprietary technology and a consultative performance analytics practice.

"By joining the Blacksmith team, our clients benefit from the solutions and scale of one of the industry's leading SaaS companies," said Dr. Kurt Jetta, executive chairman and founder of TABS Analytics. "CPG companies can further improve ROI by integrating TABS performance insights with trade promotion management, trade promotion optimization, and more broadly, revenue management and shopper analytics solutions. Our clients will be able to conduct predictive analytics on pricing, promotions and mix management within the Blacksmith platform."

In his new role at Blacksmith, Dr. Jetta will be the chief analytics officer and a shareholder in the combined entity.

"It's not enough to simply give customers part of the solution to address their trade challenges. Through the acquisition of TABS, the combined solution will link management, analytics and optimization to provide promotional stakeholders exactly what they need to manage and execute these investments in ways that grow revenue," said Paul Wietecha, president and CEO at Blacksmith.

Marlin & Associates acted as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor and BakerHostetler acted as legal advisor to TABS for this transaction.

The TABS acquisition is Blacksmith's fourth since 2018.

About Blacksmith Applications:

Blacksmith Applications is a SaaS technology company offering trade management, optimization, and sales enablement services and software to CPG retail and foodservice organizations. Our customer list includes hundreds of organizations such as Tyson, Smucker's, Nestle, Unilever, and KraftHeinz. The Blacksmith Applications team is comprised of professionals with decades of CPG experience and we stand apart from ordinary solutions not only in the capabilities of our applications but also in our industry knowledge. Our solutions help customers spend money better. Find out more at www.blacksmithapplications.com.

About TABS Analytics:

TABS Analytics is a technology-enabled analytics firm that simplifies and improves the way analytics are conducted in the consumer products industry. TABS delivers analytics solutions to CPG manufacturers that integrate, harmonize, and analyze sales and marketing data. TABS also offers market research and omnichannel shopper insights services through its division, Decision Insight, a leader in uncovering shopper behaviors and motivations. Utilizing proprietary virtual platforms for brick and mortar and eCommerce, Decision Insight delivers effective strategies that win at retail. For more information, please visit www.tabsanalytics.com.

About Strattam:

Strattam Capital invests in founder-led, independent, B2B software technology companies outside of Silicon Valley. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, we connect companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. We believe in aligning with founders before signing, via our Five-Point Plan process, to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. For more information, please visit Strattam.com.

