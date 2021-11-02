BlackSky Chief Commercial Officer Amy Minnick (Photo: Business Wire)

BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) has appointed Amy Minnick as its Chief Commercial Officer to spearhead the company's commercial business with a focus on expanding its global footprint across a number of vertical markets.

BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) has appointed Amy Minnick as its Chief Commercial Officer to spearhead the company's commercial business with a focus on expanding its global footprint across a number of vertical markets. As part of BlackSky's executive leadership team, Ms. Minnick will play a vital role in accelerating the company's position as the leader in real-time global intelligence.

"Meeting the rapidly evolving needs of commercial enterprises is fundamentally important for BlackSky and Amy has proven expertise leading significant growth initiatives," said Brian E. O'Toole, CEO of BlackSky. "We look forward to having her dynamic, results-oriented energy on the BlackSky executive leadership team and taking our company into the next phase of growth."

Ms. Minnick is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of building best-in-class products and great customer experiences to drive sustainable, long-term growth. She brings more than two decades of experience to her BlackSky role, including go-to-market optimization, product strategy development and execution, as well as overall business transformation.

"As our planet grapples with climate change and unprecedented supply-chain challenges, I see tremendous market opportunity for AI-driven geospatial intelligence and leading-edge monitoring services that provide customers real-time actionable insights," said Ms. Minnick. "I am looking forward to working with the BlackSky team, our partners and our customers to grow BlackSky's commercial business globally."

Prior to joining BlackSky, Ms. Minnick was the chief business officer at Cape Analytics growing the company's content, data and distribution partnerships while leading commercial growth initiatives for AI-enabled SaaS platform solutions. Ms. Minnick was also senior vice president and general manager of Maxar's DigitalGlobe commercial and civil government business. She was also the inaugural president of the World Geospatial Industry Council and has held senior executive roles at IHS Markit and LexisNexis. Ms. Minnick received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in political economy from Williams College.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky (BKSY) is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world's emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial-based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky's on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky's monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky's global monitoring solution is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup.

