Blackrock Plastics, LLC Responds To Global Supply Chain Shortages With Unparalleled Services

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by CEO Jim Kevany, Blackrock Plastics, LLC provides premier buying and selling services for the recycled plastics industry. The Charleston-based company specializes in purchasing post-industrial scrap plastics and selling recycled plastics from all over the country.

The global COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain delays and shortages worldwide. Demand for plastic scraps is at an all-time high, and Blackrock Plastics, LLC is responding to the competitive market by holding firm to their top-notch plastic recycling services.

With more than 15 years of experience, the Blackrock Plastics, LLC team can buy and sell a wide assortment of plastic parts, including LDPE, Nylon, HDPE, PP, Supersacks, TPO TPE, PURGES, plastic regrind, and beyond. The growing team specializes in helping clients of all sizes accomplish everything from offloading plastic scrap to sourcing and purchasing recycled materials for an upcoming project.

"Even as the market remains unpredictable, we are holding steadfast to our top-notch services and client offerings," Kevany explained. "Whether you need to buy or sell plastic scrap, our team will go above and beyond to ensure that you receive the outcome you need. By supporting both sides of the recycling industry, we work to provide our clients with the highest caliber service."

In addition to the variety of plastic materials serviced, Blackrock Plastics, LLC is known for its simple and streamlined approach. This hassle-free process provides clients with another revenue stream when selling post-industrial plastic scrap and an easy means of materials procurement when beginning a new project.

By leveraging recycled plastics services from Blackrock Plastics, LLC, clients can also experience overall savings due to the nature of the materials and contribute to the reduction of materials in landfills across the globe.

To reap the benefits of Blackrock Plastics, LLC's recycled plastics services, visit blackrockplastics.com or call (843) 410-0326.

