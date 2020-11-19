BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust & BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust: Announcement Of Adoption Of Plan Of Termination

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of each of BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO, CUSIP: 09250M109) and BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK, CUSIP: 09249X109) (each, a "Fund" and together, the "Funds") approved the adoption of a Plan of Termination. Under each Fund's Plan of Termination, which is effective as of November 19, 2020, the Fund will begin the process of liquidating portfolio assets and unwinding its affairs. Each Fund expects to make a final liquidating distribution or transfer any remaining assets into a liquidation trust, if necessary, on or around December 23, 2020.

Upon the effectiveness of each Fund's Plan of Termination, the Automatic Dividend Reinvestment Plan of each Fund has been suspended with respect to any dividends or distributions for which the record date is on or after November 19, 2020. All such dividends or distributions will be paid in cash.

An investment objective for each Fund is to return $15.00 per common share (the initial public offering price per common share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2020. As of the close of business on November 18, 2020, BFO's and BKK's net asset value ("NAV") per share was $14.81 and $15.08, respectively. BFO will not achieve its investment objective of returning $15.00 per common share on or about December 31, 2020. There is no assurance that BKK will achieve its investment objective of returning $15.00 per common share on or about December 31, 2020. Each Fund's daily NAV can be found at www.blackrock.com.

Each Fund's common shares will continue to trade the "regular way" on the New York Stock Exchange through December 14, 2020 and will be suspended from trading before the opening on December 15, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or the Funds may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to a Fund's or BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

With respect to the Funds, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for a Fund or in a Fund's net asset value; (2) the relative and absolute investment performance of a Fund and its investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to a Fund or BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international hostilities, health epidemics and/or pandemics and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock's ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

