BlackRock Announces Results Of Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating To The Reorganizations Of Four Municipal Closed-End Funds

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that, at a joint special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of The BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) - Get Report, BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (MFT) - Get Report, BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) - Get Report and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE: BLE and collectively with BSD, MFT and BBF, the "Funds," and each, a "Fund"), the requisite vote of shareholders of BBF have approved the reorganization of BBF with and into BLE, with BLE continuing as the surviving Fund, and the transactions contemplated thereby (the "BBF Reorganization"). BSD, MFT and BLE did not obtain the requisite votes of common shareholders to constitute a quorum and/or approve the applicable proposals. Accordingly, the Meeting with respect to the proposals to be voted on by common shareholders of each of BSD, MFT and BLE has been adjourned to January 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern time) in order to continue to solicit proxies from common shareholders of such Funds. The BBF Reorganization will not be completed unless BLE obtains the requisite vote of common shareholders to constitute a quorum and approve the applicable proposals.

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds.

