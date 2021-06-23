Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT Hire National Director Of Healthcare Sales

HALTOM CITY, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT are excited to announce the promotion of Taylor White as the Director of Healthcare Sales. Taylor will be responsible for the oversight and growth of the healthcare sector. Learn more here.

"Taylor's experience in the healthcare segment, along with her proven track record throughout her tenure, makes her exceptionally qualified to oversee this sector," said Karee Huggins, Vice President of Sales at Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT. "She has an incredible ability to connect with our customers, allowing us to not only build relationships, but to create true partnerships."

After graduating from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations and Business Administration, Taylor focused her career in the healthcare industry. She spent 12 years working in Operations and Administration Management for Healix, a leader in providing physician office-based infusion services. Her journey with Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT began in January 2019, when she joined the Commercial Account Management team.

"I am very excited to serve as the Director of Healthcare Sales for Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT. As our company continues to expand its national footprint, I am looking forward to contributing to its growth and success by having the opportunity to further develop our Healthcare segment. Our commitment to exceptional customer service and dedication to our client's needs will continue to be my focus as I build, grow and maintain national partnerships," said White.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CATStarted in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices - from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.bmscat.com

