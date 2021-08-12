Blackline Safety Secures Second-Largest European Order In Company History

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, today announced the close of a £1.3M (CDN$2.2M) contract with a water authority in the United Kingdom. The order was secured via Blackline's distributor Securitas, a long term affiliate of the customer.

The deployment will include Blackline Safety's G7 connected wearables with environmental gas detection, alongside a multi-year contract providing compliance and safety services.

"This is a large-scale deployment of G7 across the entire business replacing the customer's previous solution, and represents our second largest order in Europe to date—a key growth market for us," said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair for Blackline Safety.

G7 is the industry's first direct-to-cloud, comprehensive safety monitoring system with unparalleled cellular and satellite connectivity. Whether it's lone worker monitoring or gas detection, Blackline Safety's 4G-connected wearables and area monitoring system offer best-in-class protection to workers and facilities.

"At Blackline Safety, we understand that water and wastewater utilities face unique challenges when working to keep their teams safe — from gas exposures to injuries and health events," added Slater.

"Our G7 wearable has proven to be one of the most reliable connected safety systems available and is a top choice for employers who have an uncompromising approach to safety, culture and employee morale."

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 155 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005176/en/