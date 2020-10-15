Blackhawk Network Helping Nonprofits, Government Agencies Distribute Disaster Recovery Assistance

Since March, Blackhawk has delivered $250M via hundreds of thousands of prepaid and gift cards on behalf of nonprofits and government agencies for people impacted by COVID-19 across the U.S., U.K. and Australia

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Via its expansive suite of prepaid and gift card solutions, global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network is helping nonprofit and government agencies across the world distribute substantial amounts of disaster recovery assistance quickly. In the last few months alone, Blackhawk has helped dozens of its nonprofit and government partners in the U.S., U.K. and Australia issue a combined total of $250M in assistance via hundreds of thousands of prepaid and gift cards—providing families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with resources to pay for unexpected or routine household expenses during challenging financial times.

Thanks to Blackhawk's capabilities, aid disbursement can be tailored to each organizations' specific needs while providing maximum flexibility for recipients. By leveraging prepaid and gift cards as forms of disaster recovery assistance, Blackhawk's partners can circumvent the traditionally cumbersome and expensive process of issuing, printing and mailing paper checks—which require recipients to have a bank account to avoid check cashing fees and having to wait for funds to clear. Cards delivered by Blackhawk can be delivered by mail or digitally and redeemed online or in-store when added to a mobile wallet for a multitude of goods and services, including household essentials, gas, transportation and lodging. As more people become familiar with—and increasingly prefer—digital payments, these omnichannel redemption capabilities will provide recipients with payments options that provide optimal convenience.

"This crisis has taken its toll on countless families across the world, and we are proud that our nonprofit and government agency partners can rely on us to quickly deliver massive prepaid and gift card orders to some of the people who need assistance most right now," said Jeff Haughton, SVP, Incentives, Corporate Development & Strategy of Blackhawk Network. "Many organizations may not realize these cards are incredibly versatile, go-to solutions for emergencies because they are much faster to order, issue, and deliver than paper checks. Additionally, since many recipients are unbanked or underbanked—or may not have access to a bank on the frontlines—these prepaid and gift cards are helping ensure recipients have access to the balance to use as they need, where they need."

Blackhawk Network offers prepaid and gift cards in physical and digital form. Orders can typically be turned around in mere days; physical cards can be distributed in-person or mailed directly to recipients and digital cards are delivered electronically via email.

