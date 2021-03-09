Blackboard Extends Its Relationship With Alabama's Community Colleges

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading global EdTech software and solutions company, and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) today announced an expansion of their existing relationship that will deploy Blackboard's fully integrated EdTech ecosystem through the 2024 academic year.

ACCS will implement Blackboard's next generation cloud learning management system, Blackboard Learn with the Ultra Experience ("Learn Ultra"), at 11 colleges, expanding Blackboard's LMS footprint by three colleges. The 11 colleges will also leverage the other tools in Blackboard's fully integrated EdTech ecosystem including analytics, virtual classroom, accessibility, IT help desk, analytics-driven retention coaching and professional development software and solutions. ACCS will expand its use of Blackboard's accessibility solution, Blackboard Ally, to all 24 colleges to help make digital course content more inclusive for students.

"This expanding relationship is a testament to the power of our integrated ecosystem of solutions and we are proud to continue serving ACCS for years to come," said Lee Blakemore, Chief Client Officer, President Global Markets at Blackboard. "Learn Ultra and Blackboard's integrated EdTech ecosystem mean students will have the best tools to help them achieve their goals today and prepare for tomorrow."

Learn Ultra delivers a simpler, more powerful teaching and learning experience. Designed with a modern, intuitive, fully responsive interface that works across devices, the Ultra Experience better engages students with actionable insights and simplifies course construction for educators so that it's never been easier to teach and learn.

Lawson State Community College has used Learn Ultra since January 2020 and Director of Distance Education, Dr. Kesha James, believes Ultra's flexibility allowed the college to react to COVID-19 rapidly. "Learn Ultra was very beneficial when we had to quickly move courses online due to the pandemic."

In addition, ACCS is using Blackboard's accessibility solution, Blackboard Ally (Ally), across 24 of the system's colleges. Ally focuses on making digital course content more inclusive for all learners by automatically checking for accessibility issues and generating alternative formats that are engineered to work better with assistive technologies, mobile devices, and study tools. Ally also provides feedback to guide instructors on how to improve the accessibility of their course content and institution-wide reporting on course content accessibility to drive further improvements at the institution.

"By implementing Learn Ultra, we are creating a consistent and rich teaching and learning experience for our students and faculty across these 11 colleges," said Jimmy H. Baker, Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System. "I am confident that this decision is the right one and will continually raise the bar on the student experience."

