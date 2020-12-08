Blackbird Wins Emerging Tech Company Of The Year Award

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video editing platform, Blackbird, has won the Emerging Tech Company of the Year award.

Organised by SportsPro, the OTT Awards are one of the most coveted recognitions in the sports broadcast industry. A 29 strong panel of independent judges drawn from the elite of the sports media industry carried out an extensive deliberation process to choose winners from hundreds of entries across 14 categories.

Crowning Blackbird plc as Emerging Tech Company of the Year, SportsPro, said: "Our judges awarded Blackbird the top prize as they felt they showed extremely good growth and had a number of very high-profile customers. The platform is a great solution for many content creators, particularly due to its ability to turn content around so quickly."

Blackbird is the world's fastest, most powerful professional cloud video editing and publishing platform. Enabling remote video production, Blackbird provides rapid frame-accurate access to video content for the easy creation of clips, highlights and longer form content to multiple devices and platforms.

Over the past year Blackbird has announced contract wins with leading enterprise organisations including Riot Games, NHL, Sky News Arabia, Eleven Sports, VENN, Whisper, US Department of State, Live X and Arsenal F.C. In addition, key strategic OEM partnerships have been formed with Tata Communications, EditShare and Zixi.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "We are simply thrilled to be the recipients of such a prestigious award especially during this extraordinary year. The disruption to normal service has highlighted the need for the ongoing operational resilience Blackbird brings to any sports content workflow. The freedom that Blackbird enables for editors and producers - to create and instantaneously view professional grade content on low bandwidth in a browser - has allowed them to stay safe in the short term and enjoy a work life balance in the long run.

"We dearly hope the end of the crisis is in sight and the world can return to normality, including a full sports and entertainment agenda. Our increased profile and firm global partnerships with market leading companies points to a rip-roaring 2021 for Blackbird."

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

