BlackBerry To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERLOO, ON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences in May 2021:

CIBC Tech & Innovation Conference 9.0 Wednesday, May 12 th, 2021, at 11:30am ETPresenters: John Wall, SVP & Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS) and Grant Courville, Vice President Product and Strategy, focusing on BlackBerry's IoT (primarily BlackBerry® QNX® & BlackBerry IVY™) market opportunity.To register for this event, please contact CIBC. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

Needham's 16th Annual Virtual Technology and Media Conference Tuesday, May 18 th, 2021, at 10:15am ETPresenter: Tom Eacobacci, BlackBerry President & Chief Operating Officer, focusing on BlackBerry's Cyber Security market opportunity.This event will be webcast live. A link to register and a replay will both be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerryBlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including more than 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com.

