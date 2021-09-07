BlackBerry To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conference in September 2021: Jefferies Software Conference Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 1:30pm...

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conference in September 2021:

Jefferies Software Conference Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 1:30pm ETPresenter: Charles Eagan, BlackBerry Chief Technology Officer, reviewing recent developments in BlackBerry's product offering.

This event will be webcast live to the general public. A link to register for the live webcast and replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

For more information, follow @BlackBerry on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn and view the company's corporate video which highlights how BlackBerry addresses today's enterprise security challenges.

About BlackBerryBlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:BlackBerry Investor Relations+1 (519) 888-7465 investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:BlackBerry Media Relations+1 (519) 597-7273 mediarelations@blackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301368999.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited