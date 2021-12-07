Blackbaud Named One Of America's Most Responsible Companies By Newsweek

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (BLKB) - Get Blackbaud, Inc. Report, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022, ranking in the top 25 in the software and telecommunications industry. Blackbaud was one of 500 companies on the list, which highlights companies that are leaders in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies, spanning 14 industries.

Newsweek partnered with Statista to evaluate the top 2,000 U.S.-based public companies by revenue on key corporate responsibility indicators including: environmental engagement, leadership diversity, philanthropy and engagement, disclosure and transparency, and economic performance, among other factors. Statista also conducted a survey of more than 11,000 people asking for their perception of the companies' CSR practices.

"We are proud to be recognized among America's top companies as a corporate responsibility and ESG leader," said Rachel Hutchisson, vice president, global social responsibility, Blackbaud. "Commitment to social good has been in Blackbaud's DNA since our company was founded 40 years ago. Our vision is to power an Ecosystem of Good® that builds a better world. Along with our customers, employees and communities, we work toward that goal every day, and it's an honor to receive this award."

Over the past year, Blackbaud has made bold commitments to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) program, establishing an ESG steering committee, and reporting on new metrics. In February Blackbaud joined the United Nations Global Compact—a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Blackbaud was recently recognized as a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Citizens Award winner, and was named a Diversity Champion by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce earlier this year. Blackbaud's Social Responsibility Report shares more about how the company is making an impact for social good.

The full list of America's Best Companies can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

