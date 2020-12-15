CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (BLKB) - Get Report, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced updates to the Blackbaud Marketplace, a platform that brings increased innovation to all Blackbaud customers. The Blackbaud Marketplace offers a curated selection of applications that are purpose-built to extend and enhance the impact of Blackbaud solutions. The Blackbaud Marketplace allows partner organizations and a rapidly growing ecosystem of external developers to create new, unique solutions that integrate with existing Blackbaud products. The number of apps listed in the Blackbaud Marketplace has nearly doubled this year.

"Our community of partners and developers are critically important in helping us provide the best for our customers," said Kevin McDearis, chief products officer, Blackbaud. "The new Blackbaud Marketplace provides a forum for us to enable talented engineers both inside and outside of Blackbaud's walls to continually improve on the solutions we offer and extend our capabilities so that social good organizations can get more out of our products, further amplifying their efforts to change the world."

Highlights of the updated Blackbaud Marketplace include:

Integrations that connect MailChimp, Campaign Monitor, Autopilot, Active Campaign and other marketing automation solutions to Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT ®

Financial management solutions that extend Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT ® for enhanced flexibility in budgeting, procurement, journal entries and planning

Custom reporting applications that add innovative ways to visually report on, and capture insights from, an organization's data in any of Blackbaud's solutions

Education management solutions to help K-12 schools maintain high-value and well-informed relationships with students, parents and staff

Fundraising productivity tools to help organizations efficiently identify, engage, and track interactions that lead to more major gifts and stronger mid-level donor fundraising

Innovations from participants in Blackbaud's Social Good Startup Program, including Goodkind, whose solution integrates with Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT ® to allow users to engage and connect with supporters through personalized videos

"The Blackbaud Marketplace makes it super easy for organizations to find applications that fit the exact need they're looking to fill, and it allows them to start using the apps within minutes," said Stu Hawkins, founder of Red Arc. "Our solutions are now available to a huge range of organizations worldwide, and it gives customers immediate confidence knowing our products are part of the Marketplace."

"With the Blackbaud Marketplace, we have a quick and easy way to list our products so that we can reach organizations who need our help, wherever they may be," said Warren Sherliker, CEO and founder of SmartTHING. "Because our applications are included as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT ® integrations, we're already seeing a significant uplift in requests for our products, which have come directly from the Marketplace."

The Blackbaud Marketplace is one way the company creates a community for innovation. Blackbaud is committed to working together with its robust partner ecosystem to provide social good organizations with the solutions, applications and strategies they need to make a difference in their local communities and worldwide. Blackbaud is proud to recognize its 2020 Partners of the Year who have gone above and beyond to help deliver customer delight and innovation:

ISV Partner of the Year: Magnus Health

Magnus Health Fundraising Channel Partner of the Year: DNL Omni Media

DNL Omni Media Fintech Channel Partner of the Year:Capital Business Solutions

About BlackbaudBlackbaud (BLKB) - Get Report is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

