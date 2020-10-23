Blackbaud Helps Social Good Organizations Extend Reach And Impact By Going Virtual With Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising™, Powered By JustGiving®

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (BLKB) - Get Report, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced the ability to include a livestream on a fundraising page with Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, powered by JustGiving. The fundraising solution provides a turnkey solution at no subscription cost for organizations to create online campaigns and quickly generate revenue when many face heightened challenges due to COVID-19.

"As many of us have experienced, COVID-19 has accelerated the shift to online and virtual fundraising, and we want organizations to have the solutions they need to capture that momentum now and into the future," said Jerry Needel, president and GM, Blackbaud Consumer Solutions. "Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, powered by JustGiving, provides social good organizations an easy, quick way to extend their reach and impact. And now they can direct their supporters to their campaign page to watch a livestream event and donate."

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young Mixes Peer-to-Peer Fundraising with Livestream EventSAY provides support, advocacy and life-changing experiences for young people who stutter through high-quality performing arts programs, speech therapy, an annual overnight summer camp and website resources. The yearly spring gala—an in-person fundraising event in New York City—helps make those opportunities possible for children from all socioeconomic backgrounds.

When COVID-19 put the gala in question, SAY looked to Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, powered by Just Giving, as it quickly tried something new: a live online benefit titled " Under One Moon," which married cloud-based fundraising technology with an old-fashioned telethon feel, complete with kid performances and celebrity cameos. SAY was able to expand its donor audience for long-term growth, showcased new online-learning program adaptations, and brought in just shy of $250,000—more than $100,000 of which was donated online.

SAY adopted Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising largely because of its simplicity and integration with other Blackbaud solutions. "It's easy for people to give," said SAY Director of Development Nathan Patterson. "Under One Moon" brought in more than 200 donations online, 65% of those from new donors. Customized personal fundraising pages that SAY participants and other supporters linked to the event helped fuel the surge, with gift information flowing into Blackbaud's flagship fundraising and relationship management solution, Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT ®, which SAY already had in place.

Extend Reach and Impact by Going Virtual While SAY livestreamed the benefit through another vendor, the video link was embedded within the "Under One Moon" campaign page, which allowed visitors to simultaneously watch the benefit and see the contributions coming in. For larger donations made offline, staff had the flexibility to add them on to the running total. Anyone who missed the event or wanted to relive special moments could click on a recording on the campaign page.

As a virtual event, "Under One Moon" could reach a broader audience than an in-person event. "It's an event for you to watch and enjoy and connect with something real. I think that's another big reason why it clicked," Patterson said. "Our mission and our message are very emotionally resonant, even if you don't know anyone who stutters and have never known anyone who stutters."

