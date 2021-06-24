Black Women Talk Tech Announces Keynote Fireside Chat With Peggy Alford At Upcoming Roadmap To Billions Conference

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Women Talk Tech announces that Peggy Alford, Executive Vice President, Global Sales at PayPal, and Board Member at Facebook and Macerich, will speak at the 5th Annual Roadmap to Billions Conference. The keynote fireside chat will be moderated by Jon Fortt, Journalist and co-anchor of CNBC's bi-coastal tech-focused program "TechCheck" during the virtual Roadmap to Billions Conference on Day 2 ( August 13, 2021), under the Finance and Operations conference track. Alford will engage in a conversation about her leadership journey, PayPal's work to support small businesses and help them transition to the digital economy, and progress on the company's $535 million commitment to support Black-owned businesses and underserved communities.

In her senior leadership capacity at PayPal, Peggy Alford's primary role is to oversee the global sales and distribution of PayPal's products and services. She also leads the teams focused on strategic customer success and go-to-market efforts that help drive PayPal's position as the preferred digital payment method for consumers and businesses around the globe.

"I am looking forward to this year's Roadmap to Billions Conference, hosted by Black Women Talk Tech, and I believe strongly in their mission," says Peggy Alford. "We need Black entrepreneurs and businesses to survive and thrive, and PayPal is committed to ensuring they succeed in the new digital economy. I am positive that the next Black-owned Unicorn, Decacorn, and maybe Hectocorn founder will be in the audience of this conference."

The Roadmap to Billions is a conference built from the perspective of Black women that Black Women Talk Tech organizes. The organization empowers Black women who are driving innovation worldwide within untapped markets that can unlock billion-dollar opportunities. Roadmap to Billions is the only tech conference created by Black female founders for Black female founders and supporters of the community. It showcases the brilliance of Black women building scalable companies while building deep connections and creating real funding opportunities. Attendees gain insight and learn valuable lessons from those who are paving the way to success.

"We are excited to have Peggy Alford, a technology executive who is making history, participate in a keynote fireside chat during this year's Roadmap to Billions Conference," says Esosa Ighodaro-Johnson, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Black Women Talk Tech. "Every year, the conference has grown, and we are looking forward to being inspired by Peggy and the rest of our speaker lineup."

PayPal has also joined as an Executive Sponsor of this year's convening. Additional 2021 sponsors of Black Women Talk Tech include presenting sponsor Microsoft, Netflix, Roku, Visa, Davis Wright Tremaine, Google, JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Balsamiq, Sephora, Shipt, SamsungNEXT, LockstepVentures, and AARP.

About Black Women Talk Tech:Black Women Talk Tech (BWTT) is a worldwide collective of black women tech founders who have a unique understanding of the challenges black women startup owners face in the industry. Still, most importantly, they understand the contribution of these innovators. The organization seeks to identify, support, and encourage black women to build the next billion-dollar business. To learn more, please visit www.blackwomentalktech.com. Follow the BWTT social media channels here: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

