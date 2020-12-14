Black Voters March & Caravan To The Polls For First Day Of Early Voting

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to bring awareness to the start of early voting, Black and Brown voters in cities across Georgia are joining the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda,the Transformative Justice Coalition, Rainbow PUSH Coalition,and community organizers for John Lewis "Good Trouble" Marches and Votercades. The festive celebrations of voting rights will lead voters to the polls for early voting for the U.S. Senate runoffs and Public Service Commission race on Jan 5, 2021. Marches are planned in Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Gainesville, Savannah, Lilburn, Austell, and Dekalb County. ﻿(updated list of all cities at votingrightsalliance.org)

VARIOUS CITIES WILL STREAM LIVE VIA: https://www.facebook.com/TJC.DC

﻿UPDATED SCHEDULE FOR MARCHES/VOTERCADES:

CITY: Austell TIME: 11:00 AM STARTING LOCATION: South Cobb Recreation Center875 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168CONTACT: Sharon J.Hill 678.900.2405/Dr. Ben Williams 770.876.2070

CITY: DeKalb CountyTIME: 11:00 AM STARTING LOCATION: Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center3181 Rainbow Dr, Decatur, GA 30034CONTACT: Juliana Njoku (404) 687-2731

CITY: Augusta TIME: 11:00 AM CONTACT: Gayla Keese gayla@lwvga.org 706-414-6515 STARTING LOCATION: Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium Football Stadium 1339 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901

CITY: LilburnTIME: 12:30 PM STARTING LOCATION: Salem Missionary Baptist Church4700 Church St NW, Lilburn, GA 30048CONTACT: James Bruin (770) 598-2220

CITY: Athens TIME: 1:30 PM STARTING LOCATION: Hill Chapel Baptist Church 1692 W. Hancock Ave. Athens, GA 30606CONTACT: Tonja Roberts (910) 777-5955

CITY: AtlantaTIME: 2:00 PMSTARTING LOCATION: Historic Westside Village-Walmart Parking lot (Next to Chic-fil-A)835 MLK Jr. Dr., NW, Atlanta, GA 30314 CONTACT: Dr. Karen McCrae KMcRae@cbmoa.org/(910) 777-5955

CITY: ColumbusTIME: 2:00 PM STARTING LOCATION: St James CME Church380 Northstar, Columbus, GA 31907CONTACT: Jane Wilson (706) 289-4281

CITY: GainesvilleTIME: 3:00 PM STARTING LOCATION: St John Baptist Church741 E. E. Butler Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30501CONTACT: Glencie Rhedrick (980) 202-9866

CITY: McDonough TIME: 3:00 PM STARTING LOCATION: McDonough Square5 Griffin Street, McDonough, GA 30253CONTACT: Jessica Barker (256) 640-2483

CITY: SavannahTIME: 3:00 PM STARTING LOCATION: Conner's Temple Baptist Church509 W Gwinnett St. Savannah, GACONTACT: Carry (CJ) Smith magnitudeconsulting@gmail.com (423) 619-7712

The John Lewis March and Caravan is designed to capture the Spirit of the Late Congressman's legacy of getting into "Good Trouble." There will be subsequent Marches held during the month to continue to bring attention to the urgent need for voters to finish the job they started by voting. To view an updated schedule of Marches/Votercades visit votingrightsalliance.org.

About the Peoples AgendaThe Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization performing year-round voter registration, education and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. The organization has headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange and Savannah. To donate or volunteer visit www.thepeoplesagenda.org.

About TJCFounded by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the united states and abroad.

About Rainbow PUSHThe Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international membership organization fighting for social change.

