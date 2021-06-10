Black Trans Authors Take Their Award Winning Book To The Big Screen

SEATTLE, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the Black Trans Prayer Book took home the prize for Transgender Non-Fiction at this year's Lambda Literary Awards, its co-editors already have another award night on their minds: the Emmy's. As award winning editors and authors, each with multiple solo projects under their belt, J Mase III & Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi are turning their attention from the pen to the big (and little) screen. Having received funding from Creative Capital, the Black Trans Fund and other sources, these two are hard at work adapting their joint book project into a full length documentary.

The Black Trans Prayer Book: a documentary, described as a collection of poems, prayers spells, incantations and theological narratives of Black Trans folks, is currently in production with the intention of having screenings in the Fall of 2022. "Filming during a pandemic has been a true learning and growing experience," Mase shares. "But this is important work, so we are here to share this sacred tome with everyone who needs to witness it," decrees Dane. Having launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for its completion, these two have joined forces with videographers Oluseyi Adebanjo and Audria LB to bring this powerful collection of experiences to a wider audience.

