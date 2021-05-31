Black Seed Oil Market To Hit $30 Million By 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Black seed oil Industry is set to register around an 8% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, propelled by growing consumer inclination towards the use of herbal and natural remedies to cure health disorders.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The black seed oil market value is expected to cross USD 30 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The ease of processing and easy miscibility with different ingredients is likely to raise the demand for black seed oil from different applications over the forecast period.

Demand for black seed oil from the pharmaceutical sector is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increasing consumer demand for natural ingredients in drug formulations to minimize the side effects of its consumption on the human body.

Some major findings of the black seed oil market report include:

The growing consumer awareness regarding ill effects of drugs composed of chemical-based ingredients should raise product demand.

The growing health consciousness among consumers and increased intake of dietary supplements to improve body immunity and metabolism should drive the demand for black seed oil in capsule form.

The industry of black seed oil in capsule form is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.5% between 2021 and 2027.

The ability of black seed oil to provide a cooling sensation and soothing effect on the scalp is likely to escalate product demand for manufacturing anti-dandruff products during the forecast time frame.

The black seed oil market from hair care application exceeded USD 2.5 Million in 2020.

Browse key industry insights spread across 260 pages with 370 market data tables and 25 figures & charts from the report, " Black Seed Oil Market Outlook By Form Type (Capsule, Oil), Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics[Skin care, Hair care, Fragrances], Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical [Food supplement/Dietary supplement, Functional Food], Flavouring & Dressing, Culinary), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027 " in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/black-seed-oil-market

The European black seed oil market is expected to register over 7.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, owing to rising product demand from the personal care and cosmetics sector. Increasing instances of skin and scalp issues such as pimples, acne, dry skin, psoriasis, itchy scalp, etc. among the population of the region is driving consumer attention towards use of cosmetic products with anti-inflammatory and calming properties, which should in turn raise the product demand and fuel the regional industry outlook.

Key players operating in the black seed oil market include Sabinsa Corporation, OAS Products, Safa Honey Company, Kerfoot Group, Manish Agro, Sanabio, Z-company, Organika Health Products Inc., Flavex Inc. and Amazing An Nutrition Inc., among others.

