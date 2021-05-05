Black Rifle Coffee Company Honors Service Members & First Responders On The Front Lines Of Service

Ahead of Memorial Day, the Veteran-owned coffee company is highlighting public servants & donating more than $50k to organizations that support frontline workers

SAN ANTONIO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), America's leading Veteran-owned and operated premium coffee company, has announced the launch of its second annual "Front Lines of Service" campaign, designed to honor first responders and support compassionate community service across the U.S.

During the month of May, BRCC is rallying behind firefighters, first responders, law enforcement officers, active-duty military, medical workers, and other front line workers by spotlighting local heroes nominated by their own communities, donating coffee to keep the front lines caffeinated, and giving back to organizations who support our nation's heroes.

Starting back in April, the company asked the Black Rifle Coffee community to nominate local men and women who embody servant leadership. To date, they've received more than 1,000 inspirational stories, and they're still accepting submissions. To nominate a front-line hero, click here.

At the end of the month, BRCC will select its Local Hero of the Year from the pool of community-nominated candidates and donate $5k to a charity organization of their choice.

"Everything we do at BRCC is about serving those who serve," said BRCC Vice President of Marketing, Molly Schweickert . "There are thousands of heroes in the BRCC community, and we've been so inspired by their commitment to service that we decided to spotlight the good they're doing across the U.S. all month long. The response has been absolutely incredible, and we can't wait to keep sharing their stories and giving back to them and to organizations working on their behalf."

Black Rifle Coffee Company will be donating a portion of the May proceeds from each of its signature roasts directly to charities like Tunnels to Tower, Echo Hills Ranch, Eric Marsh Foundation, and Brotherhood for the Fallen.

The coffee company consistently donates a portion of the proceeds from its "Front Lines" roasts -- including the Five Alarm Roast, the Thin Blue Line Roast, and the Coffee Saves Vintage Roast -- to first responders.

About the Front Lines Roasts

Five Alarm Roast :

Five Alarm is a medium, full-bodied roast with smoky aromas and tasting notes of dark chocolate, molasses, and black cherry.

Thin Blue Line Roast :

Similar to BRCC's "Just Black" Roast, Thin Blue Line is a medium roast Colombia featuring bold and rich flavors. The roast was developed to benefit law enforcement officers and their families.

Coffee Saves Vintage Roast :

BRCC's Coffee Saves can cure most of what ails you (though you might also down a Motrin for that leg). The military has its methods of first aid — so does BRCC. This medium roast features a sweet aroma, citrus notes, and a clean finish.

About Black Rifle Coffee:

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned and operated coffee company that specializes in premium, small-batch, roast-to-order coffee. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer and Army Ranger Mat Best, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. They're committed to supporting veterans, first responders, and the American way of life. With every purchase you make, they give back. Learn more at: blackriflecoffee.com/pages/about-us.

