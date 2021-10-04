Black Podcasting App Launches As The Central Destination For African American Digital Content

DETROIT, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Podcasting, LLC has launched the Black Podcasting App as the central destination for a wide array of podcasts celebrating African American culture and topics of interest. "Our mission is to make it easy for people to discover, connect and to engage with thousands of high-quality black podcasters," says Black Podcasting, LLC CEO, Mike Chandler. "Our goal is to become the largest gathering of black podcasters in the world. We are creating a non-exclusive directory of African American and urban oriented podcasters. Whether, the podcast has 500 followers or 500,000 followers, this is the central hub to find them, and it's absolutely free."

On the app, listeners can hear everything from the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt to Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett . There's also access to Former First Lady Michelle Obama's popular " Higher Ground" podcasts, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, the Black Girl Podcast, The Breakfast Club, and The Big Podcast with Shaq, among many others. The thousands of podcast episodes are categorized under headings such as Business, Fitness, Relationships, Religion, Society & Culture, Sports, Technology, etc.

The Black Podcasting App also features music channels where listeners can hear R&B, Hip-Hop, Classic Soul, and Gospel Music within the app. The Black Podcasting App is available in the App Store, Google Play, and www.blackpodcasting.com

About Black Podcasting:Black Podcasting, LLC is a 100% minority owned and operated company. The President and CEO is Mike Chandler, a veteran broadcaster, and CEO of the syndicated radio network, REJOICE! Musical Soul Food. Chandler and his business partners expect to broaden their reach into the urban marketplace with this innovative new app that is currently available in the App Store, Google Play, and www.blackpodcasting.com.

