Black Owned Lifestyle Cannabis Company All Day Ace™ In Partnership With Triller Sponsors 2Chainz Birthday Celebration

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew "Ace" Thomas, Founder and CEO of All Day Ace, who recently launched the leading cannabis lifestyle brand partnered with Atlanta rapper 2Chainz for one of the biggest events the city has seen to celebrate his birthday.

The extravagant star-studded Hippie-themed birthday celebration included appearances by Dwight Howard, Jaylen Brown, Killer Mike, Jazze Pha, Kandi Burress, Toya Johnson-Wright and more. Housed at Atlanta's Members-Only Lounge, guests engaged with All Day Ace premiere products that are set to be available in their unreleased collaborative capsule collection with Triller.

The black-owned lifestyle Cannabis brand recently announced their historic partnership with Triller, the first of its kind in the company's history. The strategic roll out initially took place during Rolling Loud where their presence dominated the high profile 3-day music festival, taking over the Triller Mansion .

The minority owned and operated company is pushing the boundaries of how Cannabis is marketed by the creation of this all-encompassing lifestyle brand. Inspired by the lack of black representation in the cannabis space, the owner-former Sports Director leveraged a series of celebrity relationships to create and establish the luxury lifestyle brand which includes cannabis, clothing, and music with their strategic multimedia partnership with Triller.

All Day Ace is dedicated to creating a positive impact within the community by expanding opportunities for minorities within the cannabis industry. From sponsoring Miami's biggest music festival to interactive product activations for some of the biggest rappers in the game, All Day Ace continues to set the tone of creative partnership capabilities with their lifestyle brand.

