Black-owned Clinical Consulting Firm Now Offers Researchers Cultural Competency Training

CINCINNATI, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barriers to health care research are heightened in communities of color due to historical and ongoing disparities in research engagement with these groups.

The barriers also extend to research systems not yet equipped to engage communities of color.

Black-owned clinical consulting firm ClinArk Inc. is planning to change this by introducing a new program focused on offering cultural competency training to clinical research organizations.

Founded in 2019, ClinArk specializes in helping sponsors, contract research organizations, and research sites execute clinical feasibilities and recruit underrepresented patients. ClinArk's goal is to bring clinical trial opportunities to research sites and communities regardless of zip code.

Now, the company is setting its sights on training clinical study teams in cultural competency to improve their interactions with diverse communities. Through their newly launched ClinArk Cultural Competency Training program, ClinArk seeks to achieve ethical and equitable outcomes in health care research, especially when that research involves clinical trial participants from underrepresented groups.

The ClinArk Cultural Competency Training program will deploy trainers to engage with specific communities and gather knowledge to better understand the opportunities and barriers each group faces when it comes to clinical trial research. Armed with this knowledge, program trainers will then craft a customized, holistic cultural competency training curriculum geared toward researchers interested in enrolling members of a specific community in clinical trials.

"It is truly an honor and blessing for us to have the opportunity to improve the interactions between communities and clinical professionals," said ClinArk CEO Adam Brown, Sr. "Dealing with our differences takes patience, empathy, and love. Our new program is equipped to help clinical research organizations embrace diversity and inclusion by truly understanding the needs of an underrepresented community. At the end of the day, we are in this together, and we must take the time to get to know one another and be more empathetic."

