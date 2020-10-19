Black Owned Beauty Brand To Benefit Rural Farming And Reforestation In Haiti

Djanillie's, a beauty brand based in Houston, Texas, and owned by Haitian woman entrepreneur Djanillie Joseph, aims to help struggling rural farmers through its Rural Farming and Reforestation program. The personal care brand, known for its effective anti-aging products, hair growth serums, and acne solutions, gives back part of its profits every year to help support rural farming in Haiti.

The personal care brand, known for its effective haircare and skincare products, gives back part of its profits every year to help support rural farming in Haiti.

The company not only aims to satisfy the diverse hair and skincare needs of its customers using advanced formulations, but it also wants to help the less fortunate while doing its part in conserving the environment.

"We are a beauty company with a purpose and that purpose is to help elevate rural farmers in Haiti and promote reforestation of the island," said the company CEO. She added that her company wants to provide solutions that meet the customers' needs, and at the same time, make a difference in people's lives. "Our company is not just another beauty company. Our key purpose is to provide quality products to our customers while helping the less favorable and our environment in the process," said the CEO.

With most Haitians dependent on farming for their livelihood, Djanillie's believes that their intervention will not only bring hope but also make a difference in the lives of Haitian farmers. "Buying our products will not only give you natural, non-toxic personal care solutions but will also go a long way in helping the Haitians improve their lives and country," said the CEO.

Djanillie's hair care products are designed to help women dealing with hair loss, thinning hair, breakage, dandruff, eczema, and unmanageable hair.

"Our skincare products are created for all skin types to combat fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, acne, and dry skin," said Djanillie, adding that "the company aspires to become notable for crafting healthy and effective products designed specifically to nurture, nourish, and re-balance the hair and skin."

Djanillie's Beauté aka Djanillie's is a personal care brand based in Houston, Texas, offering high-performance haircare and skincare products that cater to a diverse array of hair textures and skin types. Djanillie's was borne out of its founder's passion for beauty, dedication to a healthy lifestyle, and keen interest in personal care products. She researched the latest hair care techniques, skin rejuvenating treatments, ingredients, and cutting-edge formulas to build a trusted brand in the beauty industry.

