Black Masterbatches Market By End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Black Masterbatches Market by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Packaging, Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Fibers) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The black masterbatches machine market is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% from USD 2.4 billion in 2021. Plastics provide superior mechanical, physical, thermal, and electrical properties than metals.

Engineering plastics are widely used in various automotive components such as steering wheels, airbags, seatbelts, bumpers, and dashboards. Continuous innovation and demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry are encouraging the replacement of metals with plastics.

It is estimated that for every 10% reduction in the weight of vehicles, fuel efficiency can be increased by 7-8%. In addition, plastics offer better design, safety, and environmental sustainability than metals. Automotive and airplane manufacturers utilize lightweight plastics such as PP and PC for windows, hoods, and interior applications. Automotive is estimated to be the largest end-use industry in black masterbatches market between 2021 and 2026Plastics are commonly used in the automotive industry for vehicle interiors. Nowadays, the use of plastics for exterior applications has also increased. Some of the vehicle components made of plastics are bumpers, seating, dashboards, windows, screens, light covers, airbags, insulation, seat belts, and door panels.Plastics used in the manufacture of automotive components are PBT, PET, PVC, ABS, PA, PS, PC, and PE. Implementation of stringent regulations on vehicular emissions in developed nations has led to automobile manufacturers working on weight reduction of vehicles.As plastic is used for weight reduction in vehicles, the demand for plastics in the automotive industry is increasing rapidly. Black masterbatch is used in exterior applications such as vehicle bodies, bumper, headlamp lenses, body side protection strips, window sealing profiles, and tires in the automotive industry. APAC is expected to be the largest black masterbatches market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volumeThe APAC comprises major emerging nations such as China and India. Hence, the scope for the development of most industries is high in this region. The black masterbatches market is growing significantly and offers opportunities for various manufacturers.The APAC region constitutes approximately 61.0% of the world's population, and the manufacturing and processing sectors are growing rapidly in the region. The APAC is the largest black masterbatches market with China being the major market which is expected to grow significantly. The rising disposable incomes and rising standards of living in emerging economies in the APAC are the major drivers for this market. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Black Masterbatch Market4.2 Black Masterbatch Market, by End-Use Industry4.3 APAC Black Masterbatch Market, by End-Use Industry and Country4.4 Black Masterbatch Market, by End-Use Industry vs Country4.5 Black Masterbatch Market, by Region4.6 Black Masterbatch Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Replacement of Metals with Plastics in Automotive Applications5.2.1.2 Widely Preferred Coloring Method5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Availability of Low Quality and Cheaper Products5.2.2.2 Extra Storage Space, Longer Lead Time, and Exposure to Heat5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growth in Emerging Economies5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Carbon Black Masterbatches in Black Polyester Fibers5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Non-Biodegradability of Plastics5.2.4.2 Challenges Due to COVID-19 Impact5.3 Technology Analysis5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators5.5.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies5.6 COVID-19 Impact5.6.1 Introduction5.6.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment5.6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.6.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment5.7 Impact of COVID-19: Customer Analysis5.8 Supply Chain Analysis5.8.1 Raw Materials5.8.2 Formulation5.8.3 Compounding5.8.4 End-Use Industries5.9 Black Masterbatch Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenario5.9.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario5.9.2 Optimistic Scenario5.9.3 Pessimistic Scenario5.9.4 Realistic Scenario5.10 Shift in Revenue Streams Due to Megatrends in End-Use Industries5.11 Connected Markets: Ecosystem5.12 Case Studies5.13 Trade Data Statistics5.14 Average Selling Price5.15 Regulatory Landscape5.15.1 Regulations Related to Black Masterbatch5.16 Patent Analysis5.16.1 Approach5.16.2 Document Type5.16.3 Jurisdiction Analysis5.16.4 Top Applicants

6 Black Masterbatch Market, by End-Use Industry6.1 Introduction6.2 Automotive6.2.1 Growing Use of Plastic Parts in Automotive Manufacturing is Increasing the Demand6.2.2 Exterior6.2.3 Interior6.3 Packaging6.3.1 Growing Focus on Retaining Aroma and Providing Barrier Against Moisture6.3.2 Rigid Packaging6.3.3 Flexible Packaging6.4 Infrastructure6.4.1 Increasing Demand for Black Masterbatch to Improve Product Durability and Consistency6.4.2 Pipes & Fittings6.4.3 Doors & Windows6.4.4 Fences & Fenestrations6.4.5 Siding6.5 Electrical & Electronics6.5.1 Increasing Demand Due to Growing Electronic Industry6.6 Consumer Goods6.6.1 Increasing Demand for Thermoplastic Materials in Footwear6.6.2 Furniture6.6.3 Footwear6.7 Agriculture6.7.1 Technological Advancements in Agriculture Industry Fueling the Demand6.8 Fibers6.8.1 Growing Demand for Black Masterbatch in Textiles6.9 Others

7 Black Masterbatch Market, by Region7.1 Introduction7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Black Masterbatch Market, by Region7.3 APAC7.4 Europe7.5 North America7.6 Middle East & Africa7.7 South America

8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Introduction8.2 Market Evaluation Framework8.3 Ranking of Key Market Players, 20208.4 Market Share of Key Players, 20208.4.1 Avient Corporation8.4.2 Ampacet Corporation8.4.3 LyondellBasell8.4.4 Cabot Corporation8.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis8.6 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1)8.6.1 Stars8.6.2 Emerging Leaders8.6.3 Strength of Product Portfolio8.6.4 Business Strategy Excellence8.7 Start-Up/SMEs Evaluation Matrix8.7.1 Responsive Companies8.7.2 Dynamic Companies8.7.3 Starting Blocks8.7.4 Strength of Product Portfolio8.7.5 Business Strategy Excellence8.8 Revenue Analysis of Major Players, 2016-20208.9 Competitive Situation and Trends8.9.1 Product Launches8.9.2 Deals8.9.3 Other Developments

9 Company Profiles9.1 Major Players9.1.1 Avient Corporation9.1.2 Ampacet Corporation9.1.3 LyondellBasell9.1.4 Cabot Corporation9.1.5 Plastika Kritis S.A.9.1.6 Plastiblends India Limited9.1.7 Hubron International9.1.8 Tosaf Group9.1.9 RTP Company 9.1.10 Blend Colors9.2 Start-Up/SME Players9.2.1 O'Neil Color & Compounding9.2.2 Af Color 9.2.3 M.G. Polyblends9.2.4 Prayag Polytec Pvt Ltd.9.2.5 Astra Polymers Compounding Co. Ltd.9.2.6 Alok Masterbatch9.2.7 Vanetti S.P.A9.2.8 Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft M.B.H.9.2.9 Rajiv Plastic Industries 9.2.10 Meilian Chemical Co. Ltd.

10 Adjacent & Related Markets10.1 Introduction10.2 Limitation10.3 Plastic Antioxidants Market10.3.1 Market Definition10.3.2 Market Overview10.4 Plastic Antioxidants Market, by Region10.4.1 APAC10.4.1.1 by Country10.4.1.2 by Polymer Resin10.4.2 Europe10.4.2.1 by Country10.4.2.2 by Polymer Resin10.4.3 North America10.4.3.1 by Country10.4.3.2 by Polymer Resin10.4.4 Middle East & Africa10.4.4.1 by Country10.4.4.2 by Polymer Resin10.4.5 South America10.4.5.1 by Country10.4.5.2 by Polymer Resin

11 Appendix11.1 Discussion Guide11.2 Knowledge Store: the Subscription Portal11.3 Available Customizations

