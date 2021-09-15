Black Lives Matter PAC Joins AAVREP For Unprecedented Election Day Black Voter Turnout Campaign Against Republican Recall

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The African American Voter Registration, Education and Participation Project (AAVREP) is continuing its promise to rally and educate Black voters on voting "No" on the Recall election until the Recall election deadline of 8 p.m. To help with its efforts, the Black Lives Matter PAC is supporting AAVREP to stop the opportunity of a Right Wing California.

"As President Biden implored last night, we must send the nation a message that democracy will not be undermined in California," said African Americans Against The Right Wing Recall Co-Chairs Assemblymember Mike Gipson and State Senator Sydney Kamlager.

In an effort to inform Black voters and increase voter turnout, in August AAVREP launched the "Stop the Right Wing Recall" campaign with and Assemblymember Gipson and Senator Kamlager leading as co-chairs. The campaign validators include community members, Black elected officials and celebrities as Black voter turnout is critical to this Recall because Governor Newsom cannot avoid being recalled without 90 percent of Black voters voting "No."

"We are translating protests to elections, to advocacy that creates lasting change," said Senior Advisor to Black Lives Matter PAC Angela Angel. "We must not leave any Black voters or people who vote on issues in support of Black communities behind. With the critical work toward reimagining public safety and transforming system inequities on the line, we cannot be complacent and we cannot sit out. We must engage and vote against this Recall. Black Lives Matter PAC is proud to be shoulder to shoulder with a trusted on the ground partner in California."

Black Californians are poised to make a major impact in the Recall election, and AAVREP and Black Lives Matter PAC are working to protect a Democratic California. Governor Newsom's challenge for the Recall was to make sure his supporters not only vote "No" but were aware of the Recall and mail in their ballots on or before Election Day, Sept. 14.

About African American Voter Registration, Education and Participation Project (AAVREP) AAVREP is one of the largest organized efforts to register African American and urban voters in the country. For more than 20 years, AAVREP has registered more than 400,000 voters and regularly mobilized nearly 375,000 households via telephone and door-to-door canvassing. AAVREP focuses on highlighting the importance of the African American vote utilizing culturally competent education and outreach strategies.

