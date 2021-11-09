Black Hills Corp. Kansas Gas Utility Reaches Settlement Agreement For Winter Storm Uri Cost Recovery Plan

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (BKH) - Get Black Hills Corporation Report today announced that its Kansas natural gas utility, Black Hills / Kansas Gas Utility Company, LLC, doing business as Black Hills Energy, reached a settlement agreement for its plan to recover costs incurred to serve 117,000 customers across 66 communities in Kansas during Winter Storm Uri last February.

The agreement includes recovery over a five-year period of $87.9 million in incremental fuel costs incurred to serve extraordinary demand during Uri. The agreement also provides Black Hills a carrying cost associated with financing these fuel costs over the recovery period.

"We are pleased to reach a constructive agreement for recovery of fuel costs we incurred to keep our customers warm and comfortable when they needed us the most," said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. "Our team is proud of our reliable service through the dangerously cold conditions of Winter Storm Uri. Recovery of these costs are essential to our ability to continue delivering safe and reliable service for our all our customers across Kansas."

Black Hills' commitment to customers was demonstrated by the excellent performance of its pipeline system during Winter Storm Uri. Due to record breaking cold weather, the company incurred significant costs to procure the critical natural gas supply to serve customers. Incremental costs were the result of extraordinary demand above and beyond the company's procurement and hedging program to reduce commodity cost volatility for customers.

The settlement agreement is pending a final hearing and approval by Kansas Corporation Commission. If approved, the settlement will allow recovery of the $87.9 million in fuel costs beginning Feb.1, 2022. The agreement also allows recovery of carrying costs starting with the date that storm costs were incurred until the end of the five-year recovery period.

