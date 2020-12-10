Black Hills Corp. Confirms It Is Not Participating In CenterPoint Energy Sale Process

RAPID CITY, S.D., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills today announced that it has no intent to participate in the CenterPoint Energy sale process for its gas distribution assets in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Black Hills performed a preliminary review of the assets offered for sale and concluded the assets would not be strategic additions.

"While growth through acquisition has been a strength of Black Hills historically, we are currently focused on driving growth through our organic customer-oriented capital investment program," said President and CEO Linn Evans. "We have a strong $2.9 billion capital investment program from 2020 through 2024 and expect to add to that program given opportunities we are exploring. We would only consider an acquisition if it is highly strategic," concluded Evans.

Black Hills CorporationBlack Hills Corp. (BKH) - Get Report is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.28 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

