Black Friday Starts Early At Lenovo.com

Lenovo is kicking off the holiday shopping season early with its biggest Black Friday Sale yet.

Shoppers may take advantage of deals like 50% off select ThinkPad laptops, 30% off Yoga laptops and 60% off smart home accessories, November 15 through November 25, exclusively available at Lenovo.com.

One-day offers and special doorbusters begin on Wednesday, November 24 and continue throughout the holiday weekend. On Thursday (November 25) - beginning at 9 a.m. ET and continuing while supplies last - the Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet will be available for only $129! On Black Friday (November 26), special offers will premier throughout the day, like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon for only $1,329, the Yoga Smart Tab tablet for only $399.99, huge discounts on Lenovo Legion gaming laptops and desktops, and select PC accessories for only $14.99.

Below is a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year's Black Friday Sale *:

Black Friday Starts Now (November 15-25)

Up to 50% off select ThinkPad laptops and up to 30% off select Yoga laptops

Smart Home Accessories up to 60% off

Wednesday, November 24

7 p.m. - ThinkPad X1 Gen 3 Tablet for 66% off

7 p.m. - IdeaPad 3 15" laptop for only $519.99

7 p.m. - Lenovo Yoga Mouse at 77% off! Only $26.99

Thursday, November 25

9 a.m. - Chromebook Duet for $299.99

10 a.m. - 50% off ThinkPad P15 Gen 2 Mobile Workstations

10 a.m. - Lenovo C27-30 27" monitor for $259

12 p.m. - Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop for 23% off

Friday, November 26 (Black Friday)

9 a.m. - Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop for only $2,159.99

9 a.m. - Our best deal on Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon - only $1,329!

10 a.m. - IdeaCentre Mini 5i desktop at $696.99

10 a.m. - Yoga Smart Tab tablet for $399.99

10 a.m. - ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 for as low as $1,449.00 - That's up to 60% off!

11 a.m. - ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 laptop for only $769

12 p.m. - Legion Slim 7 (15" AMD) gaming laptop for $1,979.99

1 p.m. - Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop for $1,539.99

1 p.m. - Y25 25" Gaming Monitor at $387.99

3 p.m. - Tab M7 tablet with kids bumper bundle for only $119.99

"The annual Black Friday Sale is our best sale of the year. Shoppers can enjoy some of the biggest discounts we offer on our most popular items—in time for the holidays. Find something for everyone on your holiday list and save money while doing so, only at Lenovo.com," said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo.

For more details on all the great offers included in this year's Black Friday sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/d/deals/doorbusters/?cid=ca:seo:4vg6mb.

*All times ET. Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best selection.

