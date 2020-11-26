Black Friday At Your Delaware County Credit Union Reveals MEGA Money Sale To Reward Savings, Not Spending

Black Friday at BHCU has been synonymous with the Delco community taking advantage of BHCU's crazy sale on money. The only difference this year is that the traffic will be online.

RIDLEY, Pa., Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The season between Thanksgiving and the end of the year can take a toll on checking and savings accounts. There are just too many ways to spend hard-earned cash during the holiday season. BHCU is creating programs to help members balance the holiday with savings and turn Black Friday into Green Friday.

In 2018, BHCU started a tradition that remains a favorite for members and employees. Black Friday at BHCU is synonymous with astounding, limited-time offers that were only available if you came to a branch location. The opportunities are open to everyone in the Delco community, and people flocked to a branch each year to take advantage of:

Aggressively priced certificates of deposit,

Boosted member referral bonuses,

Basement-low rates on loans,

And more.

The offers in 2020 will be even more stupendous. The only thing that is different is that the community will need to go online, rather than be in line at a branch. To take advantage of these limited-time offers, visit https://bhcu.org/blackfriday/ TODAY! When the clock chimes midnight on Thanksgiving, it will ring in MEGA savings for those who take advantage of today's deals.

