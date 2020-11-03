Black Enterprise Hosts The Entrepreneurs Summit As A Unique Virtual Experience For Black Founders And Business Owners, Nov. 12-13

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its annual Entrepreneurs Summit, November 12 and 13, as a virtual conference experience for the first time ever, expanding its reach and impact as the premiere national event dedicated to success of black entrepreneurs and the growth, profitability and scalability of black-owned businesses. In partnership with Host sponsor Nationwide, Black Enterprise will introduce new elements to the event—including live chats with speakers and experts, and an interactive Business Opportunity Showcase—maximizing real-time engagement, coaching, mentorship and networking opportunities for participants and attendees.

The Entrepreneurs Summit will take place on an engagement-driven, content-rich platform with sessions, workshops, and coaching designed to provide attendees with vital instruction and inspiration as well as expand their business network to position their company to access an array of opportunities. Whether operating a B-to-C enterprise or B-to-B company, attendees will discover how to achieve higher levels of success at the nation's largest gathering of emerging and established African American businesses. The relevance and urgency of the Entrepreneurs Summit is heightened by the unique challenges presented by the health and economic crises of the global coronavirus pandemic, America's racial reckoning and a renewed sense of urgency around investing in black entrepreneurship and building black wealth.

Confirmed speakers for the virtual experience include Nick Cannon, Producer, writer and actor, Wayne Brady, actor, singer, producer and television personality, Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Entertainment Studios., John Hope Bryant, Chairman & CEO, Operation HOPE, BCSWIRL, Inc. CEO Barbara Clarke Ruiz, Founders First Capital Partners CEO Kim Folsom, ACE Petroleum Founder and CEO Moses Shepherd, Amazon Web Services Startup Marketing Leader Denise Quashie, Nationwide Retirement Institute Vice President Kristi Martin Rodriguez, The/Studio Founder Joseph Heller and Grace Eleyae, Inc. CEO Grace Eleyae.

Other sessions and highlights of the Entrepreneurs Summit:

Building Wealth as You Build Your Business

Stay Ready: Preparing for Any Crisis

Securing Your Supply Chain

Making E-Commerce Easier

Capitalizing from Cultural Currency and Social Influence

Getting Your Slice of the Procurement Pie

Using Tech to Innovate Your Business

…. And More!

The Entrepreneurs Summit will leverage a powerful cadre of the nation's most insightful and innovative entrepreneurs and founders—including those ranked among the BE 100s, the nation's largest black-owned businesses. Results-driven panels and one-on-one keynote sessions with entrepreneurs and business leaders will empower, inspire, and equip attendees with the tools, resources and connections to achieve launch, profitability and scale for their businesses.

"The Entrepreneurs Summit Virtual Experience will feature all of the most enduring and valued elements of the premiere national event for black entrepreneurs, founders and business owners," says Black Enterprise President and CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "We are excited about our ability to use our new and unique virtual conferencing platform to reach and engage more Black entrepreneurs than ever before. The COVID-19 economic environment is both fraught with challenges and rich with opportunity, and the Entrepreneurs Summit Virtual Experience is designed for those who want to be ready for both."

In addition to Entrepreneurs Summit Host sponsor Nationwide, Presenting sponsors include J.P. Morgan Wealth Management; Corporate sponsors include Comcast, FedEx, Remy Martin and Walmart.

The Entrepreneurs Summit begins Thursday, November 12 and concludes Friday, November 13, 2020. To register and find out more information, visit www.blackenterprise.com/entrepreneurssummit . Search #BESUMMIT for additional updates and information about the Entrepreneurs Summit on social media.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, behas provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers, on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management and related topics. A multimedia, digital-first company, bealso produces video and podcast programming, business and lifestyle events, Web content, apps, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

