Black Enterprise And Executive Leadership Council Partner To Present Town Hall Series Examining Economic Equity And Racial Justice Issues

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Enterprise, the premier multimedia resource for African American entrepreneurs and business leaders, and The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the pre-eminent global organization focused on developing Black corporate C-suite and board leaders, today announced the launch of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Economic Equity & Racial Justice Town Hall Series.

Black Enterprise and ELC partner to champion corporate accountability for DE& ;I efforts 1 year post George Floyd's murder

The Town Hall series consists of seven virtual roundtable sessions featuring top corporate executives, entrepreneurs, civil rights activists and social thought leaders. The roundtable discussions will examine a range of challenges confronting the Black community, with the goal of yielding strategic plans to galvanize Black Americans to act. In recognition of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder, the Town Hall series will kick off on June 10, with "One Year After George Floyd: Has Corporate America Made Good On Its Economic Equity Pledges?"

The sessions seek to advance the state of the Black community, help position Black professionals to gain more C-suite and board positions, increase capital and procurement opportunities for Black-owned businesses and ensure corporate America's accountability to their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The series is one element of a broader partnership that seeks to strengthen The ELC's existing ties with Black Enterprise to promote shared missions and goals focused on elevating Black excellence in business, in addition to driving additional viewership and engagement to the content and resources of Black Enterprise. In addition to The ELC, other major sponsors of the Town Hall Series include Manulife and Apple Inc.

"Corporate pledges of commitment to diversity and inclusion are not new to Black people in corporate America," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "However, the events of the past year, triggered by the killing of George Floyd, have elevated the conversation around fairness, equity and social justice and driven actionable steps to ensure the advancement of Black people by intentional and effective corporate DE&I efforts. If we are to achieve economic equity, we must hold corporate America accountable for making sure that the billions of dollars pledged during the past year in the name of ending systemic racism actually results in systemic change—including actual wealth creation—for Black people both inside and outside of their companies. Our powerful alliance with The ELC will further enable us to achieve this end."

"In alignment with our mission, this partnership with Black Enterprise is a pathway of opportunity for Black executives to positively impact business and our communities," says ELC President and CEO Michael C. Hyter. "It gives us a broad platform to have a national dialogue about a range of issues and challenges facing the Black community today. Ignited by the brutal killing of George Floyd, the racial justice movement is challenging corporate America to confront systemic racism in the workplace. As we continue to recognize the significance of the challenges we face a year after Mr. Floyd's death, we are proud to join forces with Black Enterprise to empower and educate the Black community and Black business leaders along their professional journeys. Creating safe spaces for Black leaders to invest in their own futures is a key component of our commitment to supporting Black business excellence."

Virtual Town Hall Sessions JUNE 10, 2021One Year After George Floyd: Has Corporate America Made Good on its Economic Equity Pledges?

JULY 8, 2021Voter Suppression: How Black Business Leadership Will Protect & Preserve Our Franchise

SEPTEMBER 9, 2021Homeownership & Wealth Building: Creating Pathways to Lasting Black Prosperity

OCTOBER 12, 2021Education: Ensuring No Black Child Will be Left Behind

DECEMBER 3, 2021Black Women: Gaining a Seat at The Table

JANUARY 13, 2022Black Business Development: Achieving Parity in Capital & Contracts

FEBRUARY 24, 2022Criminal Justice Reform: Developing A Fair & Equitable System for All

About The Executive Leadership Council:The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

Black Enterprise, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BEhas provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers, on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management and related topics. A multimedia, digital-first company, BEalso produces video and podcast programming, business and lifestyle events, Web content, apps, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

