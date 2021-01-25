Black Dragon Capital's Cloud Native FinTech Portfolio Company ASI Group Completes Name Change To Ladonware ("Ladon")

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital (BDC), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, announced that its portfolio company ASI Group, a Leading cloud native, FinTech SaaS provider in North America, has introduced a new name, and logo to mark the next phase of its global expansion.

"Ladon is addressing some of the most critical challenges that community based financial institutions are facing as a result of the digitization of the industry. Their focus on bringing the most advanced cloud native technology tools, priced and packaged for community- based institutions combined with incredible service is needed more than ever. I've not been more excited about the opportunity to help our community since the creation of DNA while at Open Solutions," said Hernandez, managing director and CEO of Black Dragon Capital.

Ladon's SaaS based cloud native solutions suite, provide an open API based, flexible architecture, that has been proven at scale, based upon a fully operational core enterprise system and multiple complimentary digital technologies, that currently operate with multi-lingual and multi-currency capabilities in more than 15 countries, and are fully regulatorily compliant. The suite includes an award-winning feature rich Collections solution, a state-of-the-art AI inclusive digital banking platform, Advanced Analytics, and many other mobile and digital products all provided either independently or as a comprehensive ecosystem. The rapidly expanding company currently serves more than 160 financial institutions half of which are in the United States, and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

"These are very exciting times for Ladonware, as we are prepared to respond to the market needs with real and tangible solutions. Small and medium financial institutions face the greatest challenges ever as their relevance is at stake in the middle of a profound crisis and we are certain that such crisis needs to be faced through learning and decisive actions; it is impossible to address today ́s challenges by doing the same and playing it safe. Today ́s business mandates an immediate match to consumer ́s demands and we will provide the means to satisfy them through a comprehensive technology ecosystem based on the most modern technology and fair terms and conditions," said Hernando A. Torres, president & CEO of Ladonware.

Black Dragon Capital is known for its combination of operating and investment experience and making control investments in complicated mid-market technology companies undergoing a digital transformation. They manage over $400 million in assets, have delivered above market returns and rely on their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit SM to drive performance together with their Black Dragon Performance Group SM. They are deeply committed to diversity and have over 70% of their staff as gender or ethnically diverse.

Ladon has presence in 15 countries, employees over 100 professionals, and operates through 4 offices located in the Americas. The company is a pioneer in cloud native, SaaS solutions and processes more than 10 million financial institutions' accounts daily through their core banking, digital platform, collections, and analytics solutions.

About Black Dragon CapitalBlack Dragon Capital ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit SM. They have current assets under management of approximately $400M USD. Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/black-dragon-capital.

About LadonwareLadonware is an information technology innovator that connects consumers, their devices, and financial institutions seamlessly and securely by providing the most advanced cloud based as a service solution. They build trust-based relationships through high quality service, highly functional and permanently evolving software, fair and friendly contracts, and affordable pricing. They have over 160 financial institutions clients in 15 different countries throughout United Status and the Americas. Visit them at www.ladonware.com.

