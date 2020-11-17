Black Dragon Capital Names WWE Global Innovation Executive Tracey Shaw As Media Technology Advisor

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital LLC.(BDC), a unique, technology focused and high-performing private equity firm led by a diverse founder and team, announced today that WWE's Global Strategy and Innovation SVP Tracey Shaw was recruited as their new Media Technology and Content Advisor. Shaw, a proven innovation and global strategy leader from one of the largest media and entertainment conglomerates (WWE), will become an influential advisor to Black Dragon Capital, and serve as a catalyst for the digital transformation and business growth of BDC's media, sports and entertainment technology initiatives. Tracey Shaw commented, "I am very excited to join the Black Dragon team. I believe in their philosophy and look forward to contributing to their future success."

Black Dragon Capital's CEO and Managing Director Louis Hernandez Jr. stated, "I am honored to welcome such an accomplished executive into our family. I've worked with Tracey for many years and her performance and reputation in the media industry are outstanding. I'm looking forward to her contributions as an advisor and collaborating with her on many media technology innovation initiatives".

Tim Greenfield, Black Dragon Capital Partner added, " Tracey Shaw will contribute invaluable expertise, skills and experience in live entertainment, multi-platform content production and digital marketing to Black Dragon Capital, particularly in understanding the key customer pain points, media technology innovation processes, product rollout strategies and in how-to better leverage media alliances."

The appointment of Tracey Shaw reinforces Black Dragon's unique operationally oriented model where investment teams and advisors have extensive experience in the fields in which they invest. Her appointment reinforces the firm's commitment to cultural and gender diversity and inclusion, which they believe leads to better decisions and sustainable growth. Hernandez praised the executive: "Shaw is the embodiment of leadership; she has led innovation and global expansion in one of the biggest entertainment industries. She has broken glass ceilings, inspired female executives, and has showed her peers that diversity and inclusion really matter."

Tracey Arrowood-Shaw is an entertainment executive with extensive experience overseeing industry-leading production and distribution initiatives, including the launch of the award winning and first-ever Live Linear and VOD OTT digital streaming WWE Network. The executive served as SVP of TV and Network Operations at WWE, where she was responsible for the oversight of strategy, planning, content distribution, finances, workflow, and operations of WWE's television studio and network operations. Shaw currently acts as SVP Global Strategy and Innovation for WWE and she is tasked with managing the scale, complexity, and cross-functional collaboration across the WWE and implementing key initiatives to achieve growth in the company. Shaw was responsible for institutionalizing innovation across WWE, driving operations within the strategy team, and leading the rollout of cross functional new business opportunities. With many years of experience in the media industry, she understands the technological complexities of large-scale live event productions and the importance of adopting distributed remote production environments, and flexible cloud-based technologies.

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit. They have current assets under management of approximately $400M USD. Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com .

