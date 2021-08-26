Black Dragon Capital℠ Publishes New Case Study On E-commerce Leader And Former Portfolio Company EnterWorks

The private equity company acquired EnterWorks in 2015 and went to work to transform a company facing competitive challenges into the top performer in its space

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC", "Black Dragon℠"), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, published a new case study discussing the success story of EnterWorks, an E-commerce technology leader and former portfolio company. In 2019, Black Dragon℠ completed the sale of EnterWorks to Washington-based technology company Winshuttle LLC, a portfolio company of Symphony Technology Group (STG) Ventures.

The case study can be downloaded here: https://t.ly/Black_Dragon_Capital_Enterworks_Case_Study_2021.

The paper details how the Black Dragon℠ thesis-driven approach and methodology, combined with its seasoned team of entrepreneurs and high-performance business professionals, who worked cooperatively with the existing team, helped turn a distressed technology company into an award-winning key player in digital technology markets.

"Digitization is transforming industries and challenging both established and new players. EnterWorks' success story showed that the Black Dragon℠ operator-led investment model works. It took us only a couple of years to turn EnterWorks into a recognized high performing E-commerce and data management leader. Our proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit ℠ has a proven track record of navigating the digital disruption of mid-market technology companies and creating market leaders. The Toolkit has been hardened over decades of operating and investing in technology sectors," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.

Black Dragon Capital℠ and its founder Louis Hernandez Jr. have a long history of investment and operational success; they have built and exited market-leading companies, creating billions in value as an investor and operator. BDC focuses on growth companies in industries disrupted by digitization, including digital commerce, financial services, healthcare, and technology and content management for sports, media, and entertainment.

"EnterWorks exemplifies the Black Dragon Capital℠ approach to managing its portfolio - take a thesis-driven approach, apply the Black Dragon Toolkit℠, execute the transformation plan with the management team, and exit upon achieving exceptional results," said Frank Capria, Director at Black Dragon Capital℠.

BDC is comprised of professionals who have had proven operational and investment success in the sectors they invest in. This unique combination provides all the investment and transaction knowledge of most firms, combined with the unique skill and insights required to build great companies.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠. They have an enterprise value of current assets under management of approximately $800M USD.

Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com.

About the author

Frank Capria is a Director at Black Dragon Capital℠ where he an active member of the famed Dragon Performance Group, created to drive high performance SaaS businesses into market leaders in targeted industries. He has over a decade of experience in product strategy in companies of varying sizes.

Prior to joining Black Dragon℠, Capria led the video surveillance product group for LenelS2, a subsidiary of United Technologies where his focus was on advanced analytics and machine learning. Prior to United Technologies, his entire career was spent in the media and entertainment sector working businesses ranging from startups to mature companies. Capria spent nearly a decade at Avid and was part of Louis Hernandez, Jr.'s team-leading Avid's dramatic transformation.

Other publications from Black Dragon Capital℠

