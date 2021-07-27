Black Dragon Capital℠ Advisor & Former WWE Global Strategy & Innovation Executive Tracey Arrowood-Shaw Release New White Paper: "Disruption Of The Media Industry, Part 1"

In the Anywhere, Anytime, Anyplace environment of today, technological advances in bandwidth, encoding, and delivery, OTT is disrupting the media industry, transforming the consumer experience, and quickly approaching a watershed moment

MIAMI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC", "Black Dragon℠"), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, released a new white paper, "Disruption of the Media Industry, Part 1," authored by Tracey Arrowood-Shaw, Former WWE Global Strategy and Innovation SVP, and Black Dragon℠ Media Technology and Content Advisor. The paper takes us through the technological evolution that facilitated the shift and discuss what the future holds.

The white paper outlines how streaming is breaking the paradigm of legacy business models like pay-TV. Competition for consumer viewership is driving innovation, technological advances, and personalized functionality.

"The media industry is approaching a watershed moment when worldwide revenue for over-the-top (OTT) streaming services will outperform traditional pay-TV. OTT streaming services are booming around the globe, and the competition is heating up. Pay-TVs dominance has been reliant on live programming such as sports and news, but with both increasingly moving to OTT, pay-TV is rapidly losing ground", said Tracey Arrowood-Shaw, Advisor in Media, Technology & Strategy of Black Dragon Capital℠ and Former SVP, Global Strategy and Innovation, WWE

Black Dragon Capital℠ focuses on growth companies in industries disrupted by digitization, including digital commerce, financial services, healthcare, and technology and content management for sports, media, and entertainment. All BDC's professionals and advisors have a unique combination of operational expertise and investment success in their areas of investment.

"Tracey is a renowned industry leader with a remarkable track record in media & entertainment. She has witnessed first-hand the shift from Internet Protocol (IPTV), the traditional means of providing television and film content, to over-the-top (OTT) television, and has successfully helped one of the largest entertainment companies in the world navigate digital transformation. She is the embodiment of the Black Dragon℠ motto, inspired entrepreneurs building inspired companies, and we are privileged to have her share her insights with an industry that we are deeply invested in and are honored to count her among our dedicated team of advisors," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.

About Black Dragon Capital℠Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠. They have an enterprise value of current assets under management of approximately $800M USD.

