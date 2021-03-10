Black Diamond Therapeutics To Present Pre-Clinical Data On BDTX-189 And BDTX-1535 At American Association For Cancer Research Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced that pre-clinical data on BDTX-189 and BDTX-1535 will be presented as late-breaking poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, taking place April 10-15, 2021.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Prospective pre-clinical modeling to estimate clinical pharmacokinetics and doses of BDTX-189, an inhibitor of allosteric ErbB mutations in advanced solid malignancies Session Type: E-Poster Session Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Pharmacology, Pharmacogenetics, and Pharmacogenomics Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 8:30 AM ET Abstract Number: LB127

Title: CNS penetrant, irreversible inhibitors potently inhibit the family of allosteric oncogenic EGFR mutants expressed in GBM and demonstrate efficacy in patient-derived xenograft models Session Type: E-Poster Session Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Tyrosine Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 8:30 AM ET Abstract Number: LB140

Full abstracts will be published online at 12:01 AM ET on April 9, 2021 on the AACR website at www.aacr.org. Both presentations will also be available online on the Company's website at https://www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com/technology/presentations-publications/.

About BDTX-189BDTX-189 is an orally available, irreversible small molecule inhibitor that blocks the function of an undrugged family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect both of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and the tyrosine-protein kinase, ErbB-2, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). These mutations include extracellular domain allosteric mutations of HER2, as well as EGFR and HER2 kinase domain exon 20 insertions, and additional activating oncogenic drivers of ErbB. The ErbB receptors are a group of receptor tyrosine kinases involved in key cellular functions, including cell growth and survival. BDTX-189 is also designed to spare normal, or wild type EGFR, which we believe will improve upon the toxicity profiles of current ErbB kinase inhibitors.

Currently, there are no medicines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to target all of these oncogenic mutations with a single therapy.

About Black DiamondBlack Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company's proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP, platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

