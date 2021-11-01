Black CannaConference Announces NBA Veteran Al Harrington As Keynote Speaker

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black CannaBusiness Magazine, the premier publisher of B2B content for African Americans doing business in the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce Al Harrington, CEO of Viola Brands ("Viola") and former NBA player, as a keynote speaker at Black CannaConference & Expo ("the Conference"), the only B2B conference for Black professionals in cannabis.

Following a 16-year career in the NBA, Mr. Harrington entered the cannabis industry with the launch of his company Viola, which has grown into an MSO with business in California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Michigan. He is committed to breaking down cannabis stigma and supporting Black-owned cannabis businesses, setting his company on a mission to increase minority participation and ownership in cannabis while positively impacting and reinvesting into communities most affected by the War on Drugs. Mr. Harrington has established a cannabis business accelerator program to create 100 Black millionaires within cannabis. The program offers mentorship and resources to small business owners to propel them forward within the ultra-competitive space. Mr. Harrington's keynote presentation on Black business in the cannabis space will take place on Thursday, November 18 from 9:00-11:00am.

"I'm honored to be a keynote speaker at the second annual Black CannaConference, an event that shares our mission to build up Black cannabis entrepreneurs and bring equity to the cannabis space," said Al Harrington. "We're excited to have a place for our community to learn and grow together."

Delvin Breaux, former NFL Saints cornerback, New Orleans native and cannabis advocate, will participate in a panel on cannabis and athletes, with a special focus on the stigma that exists for CBD and cannabis in professional sports. Panelists will discuss the importance of athlete participation in the cannabis space to widen the broader market and normalize cannabis use for athletes in post-exercise recovery or for chronic pain management.

"We're grateful to have such influential athletes participating in Black CannaConference supporting the important role of athletes in cannabis as well as the connection between growing Black businesses in the cannabis space and social justice," said Kristi Price, founder and CEO of KRMA Media, Inc, the parent company of Black CannaBusiness Magazine. "This will be an incredibly impactful and educational conference for Black cannabis entrepreneurs and industry allies alike. We can't wait to welcome attendees and conference participants to New Orleans at such a critical point in Louisiana's medical market conversation."

Black CannaConference will be hosted at the recently renovated, state-of-the-art Ernest M. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on November 18 - 20, 2021. After Hurricane Ida, the Conference is committed more than ever to bringing economic development to New Orleans with the responsible development of a robust cannabis industry.

Proceeds from each ticket purchase will benefit the Cannabis Impact Fund . To learn more about attending, exhibiting, sponsoring or speaking at Black CannaConference, please visit https://www.blackcannaconference.com/expo-overview/ or email kenyawells@krmainc.com .

About Black CannaBusiness Magazine:Black CannaBusiness Magazine is a subsidiary of KRMA Media Inc, a Black woman-owned multi-media company helping Black professionals accelerate their involvement in the cannabis industry through the distribution of curated B2B content, the production of experiential events and the development of original video programming. Our sponsors prioritize diversity and are committed to doing their part to create a more inclusive industry.

