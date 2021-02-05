Black Broads Abroad: A New Podcast Hosted By Phelena Jean, Veteran Expat Across 4 Continents, Aims To Help Black Women Live Their Best Life Overseas

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phelena Jean is a retired international educator and visionary entrepreneur with a breadth of global experience that spans across business sectors, including Education, Beauty, Media, and Real Estate. Originally from South Central Los Angeles, Phelena's professional and personal trajectory is one that defies all statistical data. Raised by her single father, a juvenile delinquent and high school dropout that has gone on to earn two degrees, with further business training at Georgetown University and University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

Ever the one to embark upon an unconventional path, in 2011 after going through a painful divorce, Phelena said peace out to her marriage, dead end job and the Divided States of America. Her first international adventure began in Salvador Bahia, Brazil, when she moved to a country and continent where she knew no one. Since then, Phelena has gone on to live on four continents, with travel to over forty countries in between.

Currently residing in Johannesburg, South Africa and now focusing her passions on inspiring other Black women, to take the leap and live their best lives outside the confines of the Divided States, she has created Black Broads Abroad.

About Black Broads Abroad

Black Broads Abroad is a podcast and platform that amplifies the real life narratives of compelling Black women that have left the Divided States and are living and thriving overseas. The podcast features Black women thriving, from Iceland to Istanbul, Vietnam to Vicenza, Madagascar and Mogadishu, Kuwait, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and a host of other countries. When asked, about her goal for, 'Black Broads Abroad' Phelena, responds, "My goal is to showcase that there are Black women that are out here doing it in these international streets. As single mothers, partnered, solo, as professionals in a variety of fields...business owners, real estate investors, reality stars, teachers, doctors, comediennes, estheticians, diplomats and even tantric sex therapists. All real women that I know, love and support."

Phelena offers additional services for aspiring Black female expats, through private coaching, books and courses.

