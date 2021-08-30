Black & Veatch Uses Descartes Visual Compliance™ To Help It Grow Globally

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Black & Veatch, a U.S.-based global engineering, construction and professional services company, is using Descartes Visual Compliance™ to automate denied party screening and reduce trade compliance risk as it continues its global growth trajectory.

Descartes Visual Compliance is a cloud-based solution for export, financial and trade compliance, including restricted and denied party screening, controlled goods classification, and export license and documentation management. The solution includes comprehensive watch list, regulatory and tariff content from the U.S., as well as the EU, APAC and EMEA regions. Descartes Visual Compliance helps companies in diverse industries, such as aerospace, financial services, retail, manufacturing, education, transportation and defense, to better navigate the ever-changing, complex world of foreign trade compliance by streamlining workflows, mitigating business risk and enhancing overall compliance.

Peter Loftspring, Black & Veatch's Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Manager, said that "embedding Descartes Visual Compliance into our internally-developed systems and leveraging its automated screening capability has helped us to keep pace with the growing number of contracts that we manage." At the same time, he said, the technology "increases capacity in the compliance team to focus on more strategic activities, such as training and internal stakeholder engagement."

Loftspring considers Descartes Visual Compliance to be a valuable tool "in the world of infrastructure development where safety is sacrosanct" and where "Black & Veatch is recognized internationally for our commitment to both safety and compliance."

"We're pleased that our compliance solution is helping Black & Veatch advance its international growth objectives by increasing screening efficiency and minimizing the exposure to trade-related risks," said Jackson Wood, Director Industry Strategy at Descartes. "By using the Descartes solution as part of a program to meet high regulatory standards, compliance can become a business enabler for companies operating in highly-regulated, fast-growing industries, streamlining due diligence processes and helping to enhance the image and reputation of the organization."

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2020 exceeded US$3.0 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

