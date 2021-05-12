BK-ALPROF Aluminum Manufacturer Supplied Aluminum Profiles For JFK Airport In New York

BELAYA KALITVA, Russia, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BK-ALPROF LLC manufactures extruded aluminum profiles of any shape and size . Orders are produced from 10 up to 20 business days. The company produces aluminum I-beams , rectangular, round, triangle, square aluminum tubing, many types of custom extrusions amongst many others. The geography of BK-ALPROF's supplies includes Russia, the United States, the EU, Asian countries, and the EAEU Customs Union.

BK-ALPROF's aluminum products have been used in various buildings throughout the United States. For instance, they were used during the construction of engineering facilities, a hotel complex, and the TWA Flight Center at Kennedy International Airport, as well as the construction and decoration of the World Trade Center.

BK-ALPROF is a frequent participant of various exhibitions, where it presents its production and makes lucrative deals. The company takes part in the annual international exhibition Metal-Expo, which is held in Moscow, Russia every November. At the exhibition, the company presented its capabilities and the range of manufactured aluminum profiles. Representatives of BK-ALPROF held productive meetings with current and potential buyers of the company's products.

BK-ALPROF is a manufacturer of extrusion profiles for various purposes from aluminum alloys 6060 and 6063. Raw materials from both its own production and UC RUSAL are used for extrusion of aluminum profiles. The material meets the requirements of all international standards. Having its own foundry guarantees complete protection from interruptions in the supply of raw material for extrusion of aluminum profiles.

The main activities of the manufacturer are profile extrusion, coating and anodizing of aluminum shapes, casting of solid cylindrical billets, and production of translucent structures.

Taking into account new requirements in construction, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, the manufacturer constantly updates the nomenclature groups of manufactured aluminum profiles, and develops new designs that meet the needs of the construction industry. Contemporary technological achievements make it possible to produce aluminum profiles of any complexity and configuration. The maximum diameter of the circumscribed circle of the items can reach 260 millimeters, and the maximum length can be 12 meters.

This year the manufacturer has once again received the regional quality mark "Made in Don" and has successfully passed the certification procedure. This quality mark is assigned only to those Don manufacturers whose products meet the rigorous Russian and international requirements and quality standards.

