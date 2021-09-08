BJ's Wholesale Club To Participate In Goldman Sachs Conference

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) today announced its participation in the Goldman Sachs Asset Management Virtual Global Retailing Conference.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) - Get BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Report today announced its participation in the Goldman Sachs Asset Management Virtual Global Retailing Conference. Robert W. Eddy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laura Felice, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, will present on Friday September 10, 2021 at 2:30pm ET.

To access the live audio webcasts for these presentations, please visit the company's investor relations page, https://investors.bjs.com/. An archived replay of this webcast will be available shortly following each presentation.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 222 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005213/en/