BJ's Wholesale Club Revealed Its Black Friday Deals On Oct. 27, 2020 With Savings Starting Earlier Than Ever On A Wide Range Of Items, Including The Kate 5-Pc Bedroom Set. (Photo: Business Wire)

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today revealed its Black Friday deals with savings starting earlier than ever on a wide range of items, including tech, TVs, toys, major...

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) - Get Report, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today revealed its Black Friday deals with savings starting earlier than ever on a wide range of items, including tech, TVs, toys, major appliances, kitchen appliances, home essentials and more. BJ's is also making Black Friday even easier for its members this year with more ways to shop, including free, contactless curbside pickup.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005381/en/

BJ's Wholesale Club revealed its Black Friday deals on Oct. 27, 2020 with savings starting earlier than ever on a wide range of items, including the Sealy Posturepedic Cedar Lane King Mattress. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We've made it easier than ever to save money and time at BJ's this Black Friday. We're offering earlier deals on the season's must-have items and convenient shopping options like BJs.com, curbside pickup and pick up in-club," said Molly Cox, senior vice president, general merchandise, BJ's Wholesale Club. "With unbeatable savings on hundreds of items, members can check off their holiday list in an easy one-stop shop, whether they choose to shop on BJs.com or in-club."

BJ's members can enjoy the treasure hunt experience this season whether they shop in-club or from their couch. Members can visit BJs.com/HolidayShop and check back for new and extended offers, an expanded product selection and limited-time savings throughout the holiday season, while supplies last.

BJ's announced that its Black Friday deals will start earlier than ever this year, so that members can stock up on savings:

Early Bird Savings: available Nov. 5 - Nov. 30, 2020 while supplies last

available Nov. 5 - Nov. 30, 2020 while supplies last Black Friday Savings: available Nov. 20 - Nov. 30, 2020 while supplies last

available Nov. 20 - Nov. 30, 2020 while supplies last 5-Day Deals:available Nov. 26 - Nov. 30, 2020 while supplies last

Members will sleep easy this holiday season with unbeatable savings on mattresses, furniture and more. Plus, My BJ's Perks® Mastercard® Credit Card holders earn up to 10% cash back 1 when they use their card on tires, mattresses and furniture at BJ's from Nov. 20 - Nov. 30, 2020.

Sealy Posturepedic Cedar Lane King Mattress (item 258887), $299.99. Available in-club and with curbside pickup and pick up in-club from Nov. 5 - Nov. 30, 2020, while supplies last.

Available in-club and with curbside pickup and pick up in-club from Nov. 5 - Nov. 30, 2020, while supplies last. Kate 5-Pc Bedroom Set (item 240496), $799.99.Available on BJs.com only from Nov. 5 - Nov. 30, 2020, while supplies last.

Members can upgrade their tech for school, work and play with savings on this year's hottest items.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 32GB Tablet with BONUS 32GB microSD Card (item 236063), $99.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com from Nov. 20 - Nov. 30, 2020, while supplies last.

Available in-club and on BJs.com from Nov. 20 - Nov. 30, 2020, while supplies last. HP 14-fq0057nr 14" Touchscreen Notebook, Includes 1-Yr. Office 365 Personal (item 255789), $219.99.Available in-club and on BJs.com from Nov. 26 - Nov. 30, 2020, while supplies last.

Members can turn their home into a gym with incredible deals on fitness equipment:

ProForm Studio Cycle with 7" Color Touchscreen, Includes 1-Year iFit Membership ($396 Value) (item 250966), $699.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com from Nov. 5 - Nov. 30, 2020, while supplies last.

Available in-club and on BJs.com from Nov. 5 - Nov. 30, 2020, while supplies last. Weider Select-a-Weight 50-lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set, 2 pk. (item 251638), $229.99.Available in-club and on BJs.com from Nov. 5 - Nov. 30, 2020, while supplies last.

Members can enjoy more time in the kitchen by saving on new cooking essentials, appliances and more:

J.A. Henckels International Solution 12-Pc. Knife Block Set (item 207504), $44.99. Available on BJs.com only from Nov. 5 - Nov. 30, 2020, while supplies last.

Available on BJs.com only from Nov. 5 - Nov. 30, 2020, while supplies last. Kalorik 26-Qt. Digital Maxx Air Fryer Oven (item 259055), $139.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com from Nov. 20 - Nov. 30, 2020, while supplies last. Online prices may vary.

More ways to shop means more ways to save. That's why BJ's is helping members shop however they want this holiday season with free, contactless curbside pickup, free pick up in-club, delivery from BJs.com, same-day delivery and more.

In addition to hundreds of unbeatable Black Friday deals, BJ's is helping members save even more this holiday season:

Get 50% off select toys in-club or on BJs.com from Nov. 5 - Nov. 30, 2020, while supplies last. Members can shop BJ's large selection of holiday toys, including The Official Awesomest List of Toys, at BJs.com/Toys.

Save up to 40% off Whirlpool MAJOR Appliances plus FREE delivery ‡, haul away ‡, installation ‡ and 2-year warranty from Nov. 20 - Nov. 30, 2020, while supplies last.

BJ's Home Improvement Limited-Time Offer: Up to 15% off * OR no payments or interest for one year * plus up to a $250 BJ's Gift Card. To take advantage of this offer, members can visit BJsHomeImprovement.com to schedule an in-home consultation between Nov. 5 - Nov. 30, 2020.

Up to $150 off on the purchase of a set of four tires with install from leading brands including Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear. Plus, BJ's members are automatically entered to win a $500 BJ's Gift Card when they buy a set of four Michelin tires between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30, 2020. ** My BJ's Perks® Mastercard® Credit Card holders earn up to 10% cash back 1 when they use their card on tires, mattresses and furniture at BJ's from Nov. 20 - Nov. 30, 2020.

Members can shop even more incredible deals on BJs.com during Cyber Week from Nov. 30 - Dec. 6, 2020. Members will enjoy dazzling savings on appliances, electronics, furniture, gift cards, security systems and other favorites, while supplies last.

BJ's has implemented operational procedures to help ensure a safe shopping environment for its members and team members, including enhanced cleaning and sanitation, mandating face coverings, social distancing cues and personal protective equipment for team members.

BJ's will also continue its tradition of closing on Thanksgiving to give team members a well-deserved break to rest and recharge. For more than a decade, the retailer has closed their doors on Thanksgiving so that team members can enjoy the holiday with loved ones.

'Tis the season for holiday hiring! BJ's is now hiring for a variety of seasonal, part-time and full-time jobs. BJ's offers excellent benefits, competitive wages and pay for experience. To apply, visit BJs.com/Careers.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by going to www.bjs.com.

All BJ's Memberships are subject to BJ's current Membership Terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms.

1Bonus earnings may take up to one month after the promotion period ends to add to your account electronically. Earning will be based on your rewards tier. 2XPerks bonus earnings are earned on tire, furniture and mattress purchases during the promotion period. BJ's Perks Rewards ® Members earn 4% cash back (instead of 2%), BJ's Perks Plus ® Credit Card holders earn 6% cash back (instead of 3%) and BJ's Perks Elite ® Credit Card holders earn 10% cash back (instead of 5%). Offer is available to all My BJ's Perks ® Members. This rewards program is provided by BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change at any time. For full Rewards Terms and Conditions, please see BJs.com/perksterms and BJs.com/terms. Tires do not ship direct to consumers. Making a return in the same transaction as your purchase may result in earning fewer total earnings, because earnings are calculated off of your Eligible Purchase (in this case, your purchase minus return).

Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.

Cash back is in the form of electronic Awards issued in $10 increments that are used at BJ's checkout and expire six months from the date issued. Must contact BJ's Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB to request cash back in the form of a check prior to Award expiration.

My BJ's Perks ® Mastercard ® Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the Mastercard Brand Mark are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

‡Delivery, haul away and installation in select areas.

*For Terms and Conditions, go to BJsHomeImprovement.com.

**ABBREVIATED RULES: NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. You have not yet won. The Sweepstakes is open to citizens of the United States who are 18 years or older at time of entry. Entries must be received between 11/20/2020 at 12:00AM ET and ends on 12/7/2020 at 11:59PM ET. To enter, during the Promotion Period, you must: visit sweepstakes.tirerewardcenter.com/2020blackfriday and complete the online entry form or be automatically entered when receiving Member Instant Savings on qualifying purchases of MICHELIN® tires 11/20/2020-11/30/2020 or by mail; Grand Prize: 181 winners (one chosen from each BJ's Wholesale Club location) will each receive a $500 USD BJ's Gift Card. Total approximate retail value ("ARV") of all prizes offered in this sweepstakes: $90,500 USD.; The odds of winning are 1/60,000; however the actual odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.; This Sweepstakes is sponsored by Michelin North America, Inc., 1 Parkway South, Greenville, South Carolina, 29615. Each eligible winner must sign declarations, waiver/releases, and/or other documents as required by Michelin. Participants must provide a valid current email address. This sweepstakes is presented by Michelin North America, Inc. One Parkway South, Greenville, South Carolina, 29615. Full rules and entry details available at: sweepstakes.tirerewardcenter.com/2020blackfridayrules.

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005381/en/