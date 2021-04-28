BJ's Wholesale Club launches a new online shopping experience for BJ's Optical, which allows shoppers to purchase sunglasses and prescription eyewear on Optical.BJs.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced a new online shopping experience for BJ's Optical, which allows shoppers to purchase sunglasses and prescription eyewear on...

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) - Get Report, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced a new online shopping experience for BJ's Optical, which allows shoppers to purchase sunglasses and prescription eyewear on Optical.BJs.com.

BJ's online optical experience is now a one-stop shop for frames, single vision eyewear, non-prescription and prescription sunglasses, and contact lenses for the whole family. The enhanced experience also features virtual try-on technology to make it easier for shoppers to find their perfect pair from the comfort of their own home.

"We know how busy our members are, which is why we're making it easier for them to shop for eyewear with our new online optical experience," said Chris DeSantis, senior vice president, GMM, sundries and services, BJ's Wholesale Club. "We're committed to delivering outstanding service to our members and our new BJ's Optical experience is another example of how we're bringing that commitment to life and helping members shop their way for everything they need."

Shoppers can choose from a wide variety of designer and name brands on Optical.BJs.com including Armani Exchange, O'Neill and Vogue, at everyday low prices. Plus, they can save even more on high-quality frames from BJ's exclusive brands, Berkley Jensen and Club DeCode.

Additionally, BJ's Optical offers incredible savings to shoppers with the Single Vision Complete Pair package starting at $99, which includes an impact-resistant polycarbonate single vision lens at a $54 price point paired with any $44.99 frame.

Shoppers can also visit their local BJ's Optical Center in-club for comprehensive eye exams and to shop the latest eyewear trends from the brands they love. To find the nearest BJ's Optical Center, visit Optical.BJs.com.

This digital expansion of BJ's Optical is just another way BJ's has made it more convenient for members to shop their way. BJ's has also recently launched an enhanced mobile app, buy online, pick-up in club for fresh and frozen items, contactless curbside pickup and more.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 221 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (BJ) - Get Report.

