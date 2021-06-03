BJ's Wholesale Club Adds New Buy-Now-Pay-Later Payment Option With Citizens Pay

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that it now offers Citizens Pay, a flexible, buy-now-pay-later payment option that allows members to finance purchases over $99.

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) - Get Report, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that it now offers Citizens Pay, a flexible, buy-now-pay-later payment option that allows members to finance purchases over $99. The new payment option is available for purchases made on BJs.com for delivery and with buy online, pick up in-club and curbside pickup.

"We offer members unbeatable value and convenience on everything they need in a one-stop shop. We're thrilled to offer Citizens Pay to provide our members with a simple, affordable way to pay for large purchases alongside everyday items," said Chris DeSantis, senior vice president, GMM, sundries and services, BJ's Wholesale Club. "We're committed to delivering outstanding service to our members and Citizens Pay will help create more flexibility for them to purchase what they need, when they need it."

Members can use Citizens Pay to finance a wide assortment of items from major appliances and televisions to furniture and everyday essentials. With Citizens Pay, BJ's members can apply for a monthly flat rate installment loan on purchases over $99 and select terms for 3, 6, 12 or 24 months depending on the purchase amount.

Citizens Pay is easy to use for members shopping on BJs.com. For purchases over $99, members can select Citizens Pay as their payment at checkout. Once they input their information and are approved for the buy-now-pay-later option, they can choose their payment terms and submit their order.

"We're excited to bring Citizens Pay to BJ's members. Citizens Pay brings convenient and flexible payment options to consumers and allows us to offer affordable solutions through a transparent and easy-to-use experience," said Andrew Rostami, President of Citizens Pay. "BJ's members will now have access to modern, monthly installment plans that works for them so that they can make large purchases responsibly."

The addition of Citizens Pay further exemplifies BJ's commitment to offering unbeatable value and convenience in a one-stop shop. BJ's also recently launched an enhanced mobile app, buy online, pick up in-club for fresh and frozen items, contactless curbside pickup, and more.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 221 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (BJ) - Get Report.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $187.2 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,000 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

