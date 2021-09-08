BJ's Restaurants, Inc. To Participate At The 4th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) - Get BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Report announced today that management will be participating at the 4 th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference. The Company's management will host a series of institutional investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The conference will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, California.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com .

